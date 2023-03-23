How to Watch NCAA Hockey Tournament 2023 Online for Free

Sixteen schools begin the road to the Frozen Four when the 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament kicks off on Thursday, March 23.

Every game of the tournament will be televised on either ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNews, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which include all the ESPN channels and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament streaming live online:

NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament 2023 Preview

Can Denver repeat as NCAA national hockey champions? They’re going to try, but they are the fourth team in the bracket heading into the tournament. The field was set on March 19, and the regional match-ups for the 2023 NCAA men’s hockey tournament are as follows:

Manchester Regional, March 23-25 at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire

Thursday, March 23 at 2 p.m. ET, Boston University vs Western Michigan on ESPN 2

Thursday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. ET, No. 4 Denver vs Cornell on ESPNews

Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU: The winners of the first two games

Fargo Regional, March 23-25, Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota

Thursday, March 23 at 5 p.m. ET, St. Cloud State vs Minnesota State on ESPNU

Thursday, March 23 at 9 p.m. ET, No. 1 Minnesota vs Canisius on ESPN 2

Saturday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU: The winners of the first two games

Bridgeport Regional, March 24-26, Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Friday, March 24 at 2 p.m. ET: Harvard vs Ohio State on ESPNU

Friday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET: No. 2 Quinnipiac vs Merrimack on ESPNews

Sunday, March 26 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN 2: The winners of the first two games

Allentown Regional, March 24-26 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Friday, March 24 at 5 p.m. ET: Penn State vs Michigan Tech on ESPNU

Friday, March 24 at 8:30 p.m ET: No. 3 Michigan vs Colgate on ESPNU

Sunday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 2: The winners of the first two games

After the regionals, the Frozen Four will be set. Those contests take place the weekend of April 6-8 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The winner of the Fargo Regional will face the winner of the Manchester Regional and the winner of the Bridgeport Regional will take on the winner of the Allentown Regional.

If the seedings hold, that means No. 1 Minnesota will face No. 4 Denver, and No. 2 Quinnipiac will face No. 3 Michigan, but of course, there may be some upsets in the regionals.

The schedule for the Frozen Four is as follows:

Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m. ET: Semifinal 1 on ESPN 2

Thursday, April 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET: Semifinal 2 on ESPN 2

Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET: The championship game on ESPN 2

Denver is the defending champs, having won nine titles over the tournament’s history, the most recent ones being in 2022 and 2017. No. 1 seed Minnesota has five titles to its name, but they haven’t won since 2003. Like Denver, Michigan has also won nine titles, but they haven’t won since 1998. The 2-seed Quinnipiac Bobcats are looking for their first-ever men’s national hockey championship; they have lost twice in the finals in the past 10 years.