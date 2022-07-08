How to Watch Nets vs Bucks Summer League Online for Free

After a somewhat tumultuous last week, the Brooklyn Nets look to provide some encouraging glimpses of the future when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Vegas Summer League on Friday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV.

Nets vs Bucks Summer League 2022 Preview

This game provides the first chance for fans to see the Nets after the trainwreck of the 2021-22 season and Kevin Durant’s demand to be traded.

We know Durant won’t be on the court. But who will? Last year Cam Thomas lit up the tournament with 27 points per game. But of course, he found the regular NBA season far more challenging and only managed 17 minutes per game. So he will be back as a second-year player for this iteration of the Summer League. However, defenders will be ready for Cam this time around.

Will there be a similar Nets revelation this year? Possibly not. Brooklyn decided to punt on their first-round pick, which was deferred to 2023. But they did land ACC Player of the Year, Alondes Williams. The 6″ 5 guard has shown remarkable fighting spirit at Wake Forest, posting their first-ever triple-double in December. In addition, Brooklyn has another possible impact player in Noah Kirkwood. He was an All-Ivy First Team at Harvard and managed a respectable 17.7 points per game in his senior year.

The Bucks have fielded some fairly boring Summer League teams in recent years. But this year, they will showcase some exciting draft picks. The marquee name here is MarJon Beauchamp, the 24th overall NBA Draft pick. The man is a genuine scoring machine, burying 30 points per game for both Yakima Valley College and did well during his tenure at the G League. His personal story is also remarkable. MarJon overcame growing up homeless and battled depression and multiple career setbacks to emerge as the Bucks pick.

It is no surprise that Beauchamp emerged from adversity as a tough competitor. Bucks Summer League coach Vin Baker explained, “this is one of the great kids I’ve been around. He’s going to fit so nicely in our locker room. He’s a hard worker. He’s talented. He wants to get better.”

Another player worth keeping an eye on is French guard Hugo Besson. He was rated the 35th best prospect in the 2021 draft by ESPN. However, COVID-19 scuttled the French shooters’ plans. In 2022, he was drafted by the Pacers in the second round; he was dealt to Milwaukee. Despite his young age, Hugo has proven a dominant force in the French second league, emerging as its top scorer in 2021-22.

Neither the Nets nor the Bucks were happy with how things went last year. Both need help. Will it be forthcoming? The Summer League games may show if the youngsters are up for the challenge.