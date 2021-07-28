How to Watch Olympics Women’s Rugby in USA

It should be a competitive battle amongst several powerhouse countries when the Olympics women’s rugby sevens event kicks off in Tokyo.

In the United States, most of the women’s rugby sevens Olympic tournament will be televised live across NBCSN, USA and CNBC, but not every match will be on TV, and some may be tape delayed or share coverage with other sports.

Fortunately, you can also watch every match of the tournament live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, so if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of every Olympics women’s rugby sevens match online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Olympics Women’s Rugby Preview

New Zealand fell to Australia in the gold medal game in women’s rugby at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and both teams are expected to make a run again in Tokyo. The Black Ferns have won five of eight Rugby World Cup tournaments.

Matches for rugby sevens will consist of seven-minute halves, instead of the 40-minute halves played in rugby 15s. The top eight teams will move on to the quarterfinals. The semifinals will follow, with the final match for the gold and silver medals coming after that. The losers of both semi-final matchups will compete for the bronze.

Here’s how the 12 competing counties have been grouped for the Games:

Group A: New Zealand, Russian Olympic Committee, Great Britain, Kenya

Group B: Canada, France, Fiji, Brazil

Group C: Australia, United States, China, Japan

And a look at the rosters of each country competing, via Women in Rugby:

United States: Kayla Canett-Oca, Lauren Doyle, Cheta Emba, Abby Gustaitis (Co-Captain), Nicole Heavirland, Alev Kelter, Kristi Kirshe, Ilona Maher, Jordan Matyas, Ariana Ramsey, Naya Tapper, Kristen Thomas (Co-Captain)

Australia: Shannon Parry (co-capt.), Sharni Williams (co-capt.), Faith Nathan, Dominique Du Toit, Emma Tonegato, Evania Pelite, Charlotte Caslick, Madison Ashby, Tia Hinds, Sariah Paki, Demi Hayes, Maddison Levi

Brazil: Nicolau, Luiza Gonzalez da Costa, Rafaela Zanellato, Leila Cassia dos Santos, Thalia da Silva Costa, Isadora Cerullo, Aline Ribeiro Furtado, Mariana Fiovaranti, Haline Leme Scatrut, Raquel Kochhann (captain), Bianca dos Santos Silva and Thalita da Silva Costa. Reserves: Eshyllen Coimbra and Gabriela Lima

Canada: Elissa Alarie, Olivia Apps, Britt Benn, Pamphinette Buisa, Bianca Farella, Julia Greenshields, Ghislaine Landry, Kaili Lukan, Kayla Moleschi, Breanne Nicholas, Karen Paquin, Keyara Wardley, Charity Williams

China: Tang Minglin, Ruan Hongting, Wu Juan, Wang Wanyu, Liu Xiaoqian, Yan Meiling, Xu Xiaoyan, Yu Xiaoming, Yu Liping, Yang Min (captain), Chen Keyi, Yang Feifei, Gu Yaoyao

Fiji: Rusila Nagasau (captain), Rejieli Daveua, Sesenieli Donu, Vasiti Solikoviti, Reapi Uluinasau, Tokasa Seniyasi, Viniana Riwai, Ana Naimasi, Aloesi Nakoci, Laisana Likuceva, Roela Radiniyavuna, Lavena Cavuru. Reserves: Lavenia Tinai, Ana Maria Roqica, Rejieli Uluinayau

France: Coralie Bertrand, Anne-Cécile Ciofani, Caroline Drouin, Camille Grassineau, Lina Guerin, Fanny Horta, Shannon Izar, Chloé Jacquet, Carla Neisen, Séraphine Okemba, Chloé Pelle, Jade Ulutule, Joanna Grisez, Nassira Konde, Yolaine Yengo

Great Britain: Celia Quansah, Deborah Fleming, Alex Matthews, Abbie Brown (co-captain), Abi Burton, Holly Aitchison, Natasha Hunt, Megan Jones (co-captain), Helena Rowland, Hannah Smith, Emma Uren, Jasmine Joyce, Lisa Thomson (13th player)

Japan: Mei Ohtani, Marin Kajiki, Mifuyu Koide, Mayu Shimizu (co-captain), Miyu Shirako, Honoka Tsutsumi, Hana Nagata, Bativakalolo Raichelmiyo (co-captain), Wakaba Hara, Yume Hirano, Haruka Hirotsu, Rinka Matsuda

Kenya: Philadelphia Olando (Capt.),Sheila Chajira, Stellah Wafula, Christabel Lindo, Leah Wambui, Judith Auma, Vivian Akumu, Sarah Oluche, Grace Adhiambo, Cynthia Atieno, Janet Okello, Sinaida Aura, Diana Awino

New Zealand: Portia Woodman, Sarah Hirini (capt.), Ruby Tui, Tyla Nathan Wong, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Fluhler, Michaela Blyde, Alena Saili, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Shiray Kaka

Russian Olympic Committee: Daria Noritsina, Mariya Pogrebnyak, Daria Shestakova, Alena Tiron , Baizat Khamidova, Iana Danilova, Kristina Seredina, Marina Kukina, Daria Lushina, Elena Zdrokova, Nadezhda Sozonova, Anna Baranchuk