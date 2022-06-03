P-Valley Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Following a critically acclaimed debut nearly two years ago, “P-Valley” returns for its sophomore season on Friday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch “P-Valley” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Starz Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Starz Channel Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch “P-Valley” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Starz add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “P-Valley” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Starz is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “P-Valley” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “P-Valley” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

‘P-Valley’ Season 2 Preview

Play

P-Valley Season 2 Returns… | STARZ Baybee this tea is hot! Lean in real close now to find out when #PValley returns for Season 2… #STARZ #PValley Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel: bit.ly/1kalhP0 Get your free trial of the STARZ app: starz.tv/3fxSxUd Like STARZ on Facebook: starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT Follow STARZ on Twitter: starz.tv/STARZTwitterYT Follow STARZ on Instagram: starz.tv/STARZInstagramYT Visit STARZ on… 2022-03-01T19:09:06Z

The sexy drama “P-Valley” is back for its second season following the ups and downs of the employees of The Pynk, a strip clup in the fictional town of Chucalissa, Mississippi.

The Starz press release says of season two:

When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

The premiere episode is titled “Pussyland” and its description reads, “Still reeling from the events of Murda Night, the Pynk family faces off against a new foe: Rona.”

Coming on June 12 is episode two, titled “Seven Pounds of Pressure.” Its description reads, “While The Pynk staff prepares for their biggest night yet, Uncle Clifford reaches a personal

milestone.”

Then on June 19 comes episode three, titled “The Dirty Dozen.” Its description reads, “Keyshawn and Lil’ Murda embark on a new adventure. Meanwhile, Mercedes ventures into

uncharted territory.”

Then on June 26 comes episode four, titled “Demethrius.” Its description reads, “While Keyshawn’s glow-up continues, Big Teak struggles with life on the outside. Back in

Chucalissa, The Pynk is visited by a surprise guest.”

On July 3 comes episode five, titled “White Knights.” Its description reads, “Sit on down and get ready to learn the history of Mississippi…”

“P-Valley” stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Tyler Lepley, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Jordan M. Cox, Psalms Salazar, Isaiah Washington, Brandon Gilpin, Ricco Ross and Loretta Devine.

Season two is also introducing a couple of new characters: Roulette (Gail Bean), Big Teak (John Clarence Stewart) and Big Bone (Miracle Watts).

Roulette is described as “a feisty wild child who truly lives up to her name—she’s taking major risks and breaking allllll of Uncle Clifford’s rules.”

Big Teak is a “recently paroled member of Lil’ Murda’s gang — the Hurt Village Hustlas — reckoning with life

on the outside.”

And Big Bone is a “rambunctious new presence at the Pynk blessed with a molasses-thick bawdy, knees of steel,

and a tongue more lethal than a Draco.”

“P-Valley” season two premieres on Friday, June 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.