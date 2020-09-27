Panthers vs Chargers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 action on Sunday.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Chargers online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Charlotte and Los Angeles

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Panthers vs Chargers live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Charlotte and Los Angeles

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Panthers vs Chargers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour Lookback feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Charlotte and Los Angeles

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Panthers vs Chargers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Charlotte and Los Angeles

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Panthers vs Chargers live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via Sunday Ticket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Panthers vs Chargers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Panthers vs Chargers live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Panthers vs Chargers Preview

The Chargers fell to 1-1 last week, but they came away with plenty to feel positive about: Los Angeles took the defending Super Bowl champions down to the wire, as the Kansas City Chiefs hit a 58-yard field goal in overtime for a 23-20 victory, and rookie quarterback Justin Herbert impressed in his first NFL start.

The No. 6 overall pick connected on 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and he led an 82-yard drive in the fourth quarter that resulted in a field goal to put his side up 20-17 with 2:27 remaining.

“I was really excited,” Herbert said, according to The Associated Press. “This is something I’ve waited for my entire life, and sure it didn’t end the way we wanted to, but we made some big plays along the way.”

Herbert didn’t get the starting nod until pregame warmups, when Tyrod Taylor was scratched with cracked ribs and a punctured lung.

“Really, it was probably the best scenario for him to have to go into the game, in that aspect of just like nerves and having to think too much, or anything,” tight end Hunter Henry said, according to Chargers.com. “He just kind of got thrown into the fire and he responded great. I’m really proud of him on how he played.”

The Panthers succumbed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-17 on the road last week to fall to 0-2 on the year. They outgained the Bucs 427-339 but lost the turnover battle 4-2.

“Nine penalties and four giveaways, but it’s a one-score game in the fourth quarter,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said, per AP. “We have to do a better job of playing clear football.”

Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went 33-of-42 for 367 yards with 2 interceptions and no touchdowns. He and wide receiver Robby Anderson each lost a fumble.

“We just can’t beat ourselves and have negative plays,” Bridgewater said, per AP. “But hats off to Tampa. They are a great team. We talked about protecting the ball and protecting the QB, and we have four turnovers. I have to be better and I take ownership in that.”

Star running back Christian McCaffrey amassed 88 yards from scrimmage and a pair of scores before suffering a high-ankle sprain. He’s been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three games.

“They say four to six weeks [to recover],” McCaffrey said Monday, according to ESPN. “Well, that’s a challenge to me. Hopefully, I’ll get back a lot earlier than this.”