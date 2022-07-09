Pelicans vs Blazers Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers meet in Las Vegas Summer League action on Saturday night.

Pelicans vs Blazers Summer League Preview

The Pelicans and the Blazers had their seasons sabotaged by high-profile injuries in 2021-22. Now they look to a brighter future with a crop of prospects.

The Pelicans looked far better than expected last season. With the return (hopefully) of Zion Williamson, there are reasons for optimism in the “Big Easy.” But despite all the talent in that organization, New Orleans will look for an extra push from a new generation of players in Las Vegas.

Two important 2021-22 players will be expected to lead the Pelicans Summer League squad. Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado’ will be the “veteran” contingent. Murphy, the 17th pick in the 2021 draft, was up to 20 minutes a game in the surprisingly competitive playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, Alvarado has proven one of the best defensive players on the team.

But the biggest draw is undoubtedly Australian point guard Dyson Daniels. Although his draft night is best remembered for pictures of Dyson’s mom going viral, he is a significant addition to the Pelicans arsenal. His versatility is highly intriguing. Summer League coach Jarron Collins explained, “We’re playing him in scrimmages, and we’re putting him in multiple spots. Obviously, he can be a primary ball-handler; he can literally play 1-4 and defend every single position.” We are interested in seeing how Collins plans to use him and if he has the playmaking chops to bring out the best in Zion.

The Blazers, meanwhile, are reeling from some bad news. Their fans were hyped to see Shaedon Sharpe get some minutes. But it was not to be. Halfway through the first quarter, Sharpe was taken off with a shoulder injury. The Blazers fell behind. Though they made an admirable comeback, the Sharpe-less team fell 81-78 to Detroit.

The good news is that Portland has plenty of talent aside from the top pick. Keon Johnson had proved a valuable contributor in 2021-22 with almost 10 points per game. His excellent 21-point performance raises the possibility that he will make a significant jump this year. Keon created many shots for himself. He will be a lethal NBA weapon if he works on his ball-handling and passing.

So, the Pelicans are the favorites. However, the Blazers are scrappy. We will be watching Dyson and the gang closely.