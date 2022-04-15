How to Watch Pelicans vs Clippers Play-in Game Online Free

The Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans vie for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs on Friday, April 15.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT.

Pelicans vs Clippers Preview

After falling shy of solving Anthony Edwards’ breakout game in Minnesota, the Los Angeles Clippers will need to solve New Orleans’ C.J. McCollum.

New Orleans beat San Antonio 113-103 behind McCollum’s 32-point game on Wednesday, April 13. McCollum also grabbed six rounds and dished seven assists in the win. For the season, McCollum kept the Pelicans in the hunt for the postseason with 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

“This is the start of something special, for sure,” McCollum said according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. “You see the energy. Feel the energy. My mother is in town; I have some family in town. When we go out to eat, you can feel the city is excited about basketball, as they should [be]. There’s a lot of talent here. We’re playing the game the right way. It’s going to be a lot of winning in our future.”

CJ MCCOLLUM LIGHTING THE SPURS UP ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JQxecBRX2g — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2022

Los Angeles gave up 30 points from Edwards in a 109-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 12. Edwards led a fourth-quarter comeback and finished with 5-11 three-point shooting and five rebounds. The Clippers also couldn’t take advantage of Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns fouling out.

“They played a lot better without KAT on the floor,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said via Fox News. “They got into us defensively. They switched on a lot more stuff. I just didn’t think we made the right plays.”

Paul George couldn’t rescue the Clippers in that loss despite a game-high 34 points. George’s return from injury helped the Clippers remain in contention for a playoff berth this season.

In order for the Clippers to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the team will need to win without George on Friday. George tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game. He led the Clippers in scoring with 24.3 points per game in 31 regular season games.

“This is another challenge for our group,” Frank said via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “The group has dealt with challenges all year. We’ve had guys in and out of the lineup and dealt with overcoming large deficits and yet this group has always responded. A very resilient group. We have a great deal of faith and a talented and deep roster and have a great coach in Ty Lue.”

Reggie Jackson, who averages 16.8 points per game, will need to step up. Jackson posted 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists at Minnesota on Tuesday.

This is a good example of Ivica Zubac’s offensive growth. On the roll, he gets a crafty bounce pass from Reggie Jackson, then promptly finds the corner shooter while still on the move. Wonderful play from the Clippers big. pic.twitter.com/EublSbzibH — Positive Residual (@presidual) April 13, 2022

“I definitely hope that we keep our spirits high, that we understand we still got another one on Friday, that we control our own destiny,” Clippers guard Reggie Jackson said via The Associated Press’ Beth Harris.

New Orleans, which looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018, doesn’t have any major last-minute scratches. Former No. 1 pick Zion Williamson has missed the entire Pelicans’ season due to a foot injury.