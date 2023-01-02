Penn State vs Utah Live Stream: How to Watch Rose Bowl Online

2023 is officially here and with that comes the end of the bowl season. One of the highlights of the last day of bowl games is the granddaddy of them all with Penn State taking on Utah in the Rose Bowl.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Penn State vs Utah streaming live online:

Rose Bowl 2023 Preview

This game features the Pac-12 champions in Utah facing off against a Penn State team that was the third-best team in the Big Ten. Utah won their last two games in blowout fashion and has won six of seven going down the stretch. The Nittany Lions come into this game having won their last four games by at least 19 points.

Both of these teams can score a ton of points as Utah has averaged 40 points per game, while Penn State has averaged 35.8 points per game this season. On the defensive side of the ball, Utah has held teams to 21.5 points per game this season, while Penn State has been even better holding teams to just 18 points per game.

The Utah offense has been led by Cam Rising at quarterback who has accounted for over 3,300 total yards of offense along with 31 total touchdowns. His top target has been tight end Dalton Kincaid who has 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Penn State offense, the team has been led by their rushing attack which has run for over 2,000 yards this season. Nicholas Singleton has led the team with 941 yards and 10 touchdowns with Kaytron Allen not far behind at 830 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Utah defense this season has been led by R.J. Hubert who has racked up 75 tackles and three interceptions. Up front, Gabe Reid has led the way with 5.5 sacks and 39 tackles.

The Penn State defense has been led by Ji’Ayir Brown with 66 tackles, three sacks, and three interceptions. The pass rush has been led by Abdul Carter with 6.5 sacks and 55 tackles so far this season.

On paper, these two teams are very similar and the betting line reflects that as Utah is just a -1.5 point favorite. The oddsmakers also seem to think this game will be played in the 20s for both teams as the over/under is sitting at 52.5.

Quarterback play could ultimately be what determines the outcome of this game as Rising has been consistent for Utah all season, while Sean Clifford has struggled at times for Penn State. For the Nittany Lions to win this game, they will need one of Clifford’s better performances of the season.