How to Watch Penn vs Cornell Football Game Today

The Penn Quakers (6-1, 3-1 in Ivy League play) head to Schoellkopf Field to take on the Cornell Big Red (4-3, 1-3 Ivy League) on November 5 in a huge conference showdown.

Penn vs Cornell Preview

The Quakers are coming off their first loss of the season after falling to Brown, 34-31, on October 29. With 3:15 left in the game, Brown went on a nine-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in a game-winning touchdown. The Bears took a 24-7 lead in the second quarter, but the Quakers rallied, eventually taking a 31-27 lead with just over six minutes left. Penn just couldn’t hang on.

“Obviously, the first half didn’t go exactly the way the defense wanted it to,” senior linebacker Garrett Morris said after the loss, via The Daily Pennsylvanian. “But I think that we got tremendous leaders on the defensive side of the ball that made sure everyone kept their head up. I have confidence the we’re the best defense not only in the Ivy League, [but] in the whole country, and I think everybody has that same confidence.”

Penn is scoring 29.1 points a game on offense, while allowing 17.1 points a game on defense. They will be going up against a Cornell squad that is putting up 22.3 points a game and allowing 28.1 points a game on the defensive side of the ball.

On the other side, the Big Red are also coming off a loss, getting dominated in a 35-9 defeat at the hands of an undefeated Princeton team last week. Cornell QB Jameson Wang had a rough outing, going 22 of 32 for 200 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions in the loss.

“Our identity — what we want to be, to execute on offense and to control the ball and create negatives on defense, is a good formula against anybody,” Cornell coach David Archer said about his team. They just weren’t able to do it against Princeton — at least, not on offense.

Defensively against the Tigers, the Big Red played well, surrendering just 59 total yards rushing (2.4 yards per rush) and 13 first downs, but Cornell’s five total turnovers ultimately did them in.

“They’re a good, physical football team,” Penn coach Ray Priore said this week. “On defense … they have good strength to defend the run well.”

These two teams have played each other 128 times, and the Quakers hold a 75-47-5 lead in the series. Penn has won six straight over the Big Red at Schoellkopf Field, most recently winning 15-12 in 2021.