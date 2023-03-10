Purdue vs Rutgers Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The No. 9 Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers clash in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 10.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network

Purdue vs Rutgers Preview

The Scarlet Knights are fresh from a 62-50 win over Michigan. Just two Rutgers players scored in double figures (guards Cam Spencer had a team-high 18 points while Derek Simpson had 13), but defense was the story in the team’s win over the Wolverines.

“Just a good old Rutgers grind-you-down win,” Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell said. “This is the type of game we win. Definitely when our backs are against the wall, like I said last week, I feel like that’s kind of when we play at our best.”

The Scarlet Knights hit just five of their 18 3-point attempts (27.8%), and they shot a relatively unimpressive 39.3% of their shots from the field, but they won the rebound battle 37-30. Rutgers also finished with 10 steals as a team, and they’ll need to keep that tenacious defense flowing against the No. 1 seeded Boilermakers.

Led by 7-foot-4 center and Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey, Purdue last played on March 5, when it defeated Illinois at home, 76-71. Edey had 17 points in the win over the Illini, while guard Brandon Newman finished with a game-high 19. The Boilermakers lost four games in the month of February, though, and that could be cause for concern.

“You just want to put your best foot forward. … You’re playing to beat the guy in front of you,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said about tourney play, per Yahoo! Sports. “Don’t overthink it, like, ‘OK, you’re playing for a No. 1 seed, you’re playing for a No. 2 seed.’ Don’t overthink it. It’s hard enough the way it is.”

These two teams last played on January 2, when Rutgers handed Purdue a 65-64 loss. Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy led the way for the Scarlet Knights with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Spencer added 14 and center Cliff Omoruyi scored 12. The Boilermakers had 13 turnovers in that loss, and they shot just 67.9% from the free throw line. Edey had 19 points in that game, and Rutgers is going to have to limit him in a big way if it wants to pull off the upset.

“The last time we beat them as a team,” Omoruyi said about playing Purdue again. “Like my guys did, deflect the passes. Just have to keep them out of the paint. In order to get this W, we have to play as a team. We’re going to do that.”

The Boilermakers are 4-0 in neutral-court games.