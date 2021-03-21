How to Watch HBO QAnon Docuseries Online For Free

Q: Into the Storm is a new six-part docuseries that explores the origins of the QAnon conspiracy theory movement. It premieres Sunday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch Q: Into the Storm streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand HBO content on the Prime HBO channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the HBO Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime HBO Channel, you can watch Q: Into the Storm live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO is only included in the “Premier” package, but right now the “Choice” and up bundles all come with both HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no extra cost, which is the best perk any streaming service is offering right now. Plus, you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV’s “Choice” or above package, you can watch Q: Into the Storm live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch Q: Into the Storm live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Q: Into the Storm’ Preview

Q: Into the Storm (2021) | Official Trailer | HBOQ: Into the Storm. From Director Cullen Hoback and Executive Producer Adam McKay, the six-part #HBO original documentary series explores the origins of QAnon. #QIntotheStorm premieres March 21 at 9PM on HBO Max. Spanning three years in the making and traversing the globe, the series follows filmmaker Cullen Hoback on a labyrinthine journey to uncover… 2021-03-10T18:01:21Z

The “Q: Into the Storm” docuseries is a piece three years in the making, as filmmaker Cullen Hoback traverses the globe to “uncover the forces behind QAnon, a movement fueled by conspiracy theories that has grown in scope and political significance, chronicling its evolution in real time and revealing how “Q” uses information warfare to game the internet, hijack politics and manipulate people’s thinking,” according to HBO’s press release.

The description reads:

Hoback gains unprecedented access to key players including Jim and Ron Watkins, the father/son team behind the 8chan website, the site “Q” calls home; explores their rivalry with Fredrick Brennan, the original creator of the platform; and interviews “Q-tubers”, Q debunkers, political operatives, and journalists who have been closely following the movement since it began in 2017. The series examines the connections between QAnon, President Trump, and political and ex-military operatives. It also explores QAnon’s influence on American culture and politics and probes the consequences of unfettered free speech permeating the darkest corners of the internet.

“Nothing takes away the power of conspiracy theories and lies more than exposing them to the light of day. And Cullen’s three-year deep dive into the world of Q and the dark fringes of the internet is a powerful blast of clarity and truth exactly when we need it. I can’t believe he pulled this off,” said executive producer Adam McKay in a statement.

Hoback added, “QAnon derives its power from anonymity and secrecy, so I set out to unmask and demystify the whole thing, gaining access to key players over the course of several years. Audiences can take an unfiltered look at what transpired behind the scenes and uncover the forces that drove Q’s most ardent believers to storm the Capitol.”

“Q: Into the Storm” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.