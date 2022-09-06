How to Watch ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 7 Online for Free

Award-winning Ava DuVernay drama “Queen Sugar” returns for its seventh and final season on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

‘Queen Sugar’ Season 7 Preview

Official Trailer: Queen Sugar's 7th & Final Season | Queen Sugar | OWN Celebrate the love and happiness of the Bordelon's final chapter. Queen Sugar's 7th and final season airs on Tuesday, September 6th at 8 pm ET/PT only on OWN.

OWN announced back in November 2021 that the seventh season of “Queen Sugar” would be its last. Creator Ava DuVernay said in a statement that the show has been one of the highlights of her career.

“To everything, there is a season. And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making ‘Queen Sugar’ with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television,” said DuVernay in a statement. “To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. ‘Queen Sugar’ has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.”

“‘Queen Sugar’ is a truly extraordinary series brought to life by Ava’s leadership, her brilliant creative team, and the incredible cast and crew. Our audience has seen themselves reflected with nuance and care through the story of the Bordelon family, including their triumphs and challenges, and most importantly, the love they have for each other through it all,” added Tina Perry, president, OWN. “‘Queen Sugar’ has been an unparalleled success for OWN, garnering critical acclaim, awards recognition, and a loyal and dedicated audience. We are so grateful for Ava’s partnership and are looking forward to a fantastic final season.”

OWN also announced a slate of female directors for the final season that is full of heavy hitters.

The press release reads:

Award-winning drama series “Queen Sugar” returns to OWN this fall for its seventh and final season boasting a directorial line-up of returning all-star directors, including creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay. From ARRAY Filmworks and Warner Bros. Television, the series has started production on the final episode in and around New Orleans. When “Queen Sugar” first began production in 2016, creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay made a commitment to exclusively hire women as directors and kept that promise through the entire series run. Over the course of its seven seasons, “Queen Sugar” has employed 42 women to direct episodes of the show, with 39 of those being first-time scripted television directors in the United States. Every director has gone on to direct a wide variety of award-winning television series and films across all major streaming and broadcast networks. The final season welcomes the return of seven directors from previous seasons, including Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, DeMane Davis and Ava DuVernay. DuVernay, having directed the pilot in season one, will return to direct the final episode in a full-circle moment.

The premiere episode is titled “And When Great Souls Die” and its description reads, “The family attends a christening for Ralph Angel and Darla’s baby, Tru. Plus, Billie ignores Vince’s calls, Prosper asks Sandy on a date, and Micah sees Keke. Finally, when Sam Landry delivers shocking news that could threaten the Bordelon land once again.”

“Queen Sugar’s” seventh and final season premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).