Rangers-Hurricanes Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes meet for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday, May30.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 7 online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 7 Preview

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes will settle things in Game 7 on Monday to meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Something will have to give. Carolina hasn’t lost a home in the playoffs, and the Rangers haven’t lost in elimination games. That includes the Rangers 5-2 win over the Hurricanes on May 28 to force Game 7.

“Being at home has obviously been way better for us,” Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei said via ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “We’re going to try to scrap this game. We obviously did the same exact thing in the first round, with the wins and losses at home and on the road.”

Carolina hasn’t won on the road in six tries this postseason. In the series with the Rangers, it hasn’t been pretty with losses of 5-2, 4-1, and 3-1. The Hurricanes beat the Rangers in Charlotte 2-1 in overtime, 2-0, and 3-1.

Ready for the Rangers 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ej9XlpG3bA — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 16, 2022

“We have to play how we play at home,” Rangers center Filip Chytil said via Wyshynski. “We found a way to win in Pittsburgh [on the road]. It’s a Game 7 now. We have to find a way to win the game. I know they have the fans and they have the building that they’re getting used to. We have to play hard and play our game. Just don’t focus on any other thing. I think we can win the game.”

New York beat the Penguins 5-3 on the road in Game 7 for the quarterfinals on May 15. Carolina likewise won a quarterfinals series with Boston in seven games. The Hurricanes edged the Bruins 3-2 in that Game 7 on May 14.

Carolina goalie Antti Raanta, who ended the Bruins season, looks to do it again versus the Rangers in Game 7. He just has to put a 5-2 Game 6 loss behind him.

“If you’re going to go down in a game, these are the easy ones to just let go. Once we got behind, we never really got going again. There’s a lot of guys that didn’t play very well,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said via Wyshynski. “It’s a lot easier to shake off a game like that than a game that you’re right in and something bad happens.”

For the Rangers, they look to shake the underdog narrative.

“I don’t think we’ve ever gone there,” Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba said via the New York Post’s Larry Brooks. “I think it’s about our belief in the room.”

“Obviously there has been the narrative of experience versus being young and all that, but we don’t really care or pay attention to that. We know what we have inside the room and believe in what we’re capable of [achieving].”