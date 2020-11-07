OSU vs Rutgers Football Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-1) in a Big Ten showdown in Columbus Saturday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Rutgers vs Ohio State online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternate channels and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Rutgers vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Rutgers vs Ohio State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Rutgers vs Ohio State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Rutgers vs Ohio State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Rutgers vs Ohio State Preview

This will be a homecoming of sorts for Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who is now in his second tenure as head coach of the Scarlet Knights. Schiano spent three seasons with the Buckeyes as defensive coordinator from 2016-2018, and he scored his first victory of the season Week 1 against the Michigan State Spartans. Schiano and company got handled last week against No 13 ranked Indiana, however, losing 37-21.

The Scarlet Knights sputtered on offense against Michigan State, going 3-14 on third down and 0-4 on fourth down in the game. Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral made a few too many errors in the loss, going 21-34 for 130 yards and two scores, but he also threw three costly interceptions. He’ll be facing an OSU defense that’s allowing 21 points per contest.

On offense, Ohio State is scoring 45 points a game, which is tied for sixth in the nation. They’re led by one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Justin Fields, who has 594 yards passing, six touchdowns and no interceptions in two games this season.

The primary storylines swirling around this game will involve the familiarity of players and coaches alike, however. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, who is familiar with Schiano from their days at OSU together, had nothing but high praise for what he has done so far with Rutgers.

“He’s a monotonous recruiter, really good communicator,” Day said. “[Schiano] can see the issues that are coming down the road. Can get out in front of things really well. And so, when you combine all those things, there’s a lot to learn from there. And it’s no surprise, you can already see how well things are going at Rutgers, how that team looks and I think he’s going to build something really good there.”

This will also be a bit of a homecoming for Scarlet Knights defensive back Brendon White, who spent his first three seasons in a Buckeyes uniform before transferring to Rutgers this year. “Yeah, I’m excited to go back home,” said White, who transferred over to Rutgers from Ohio State so he could work with Schiano again. “There’s a lot of familiar faces there that I miss and I’m glad to see and compete against them, and I’m just glad to be able to play in the Horseshoe one more time, be able to play in my home state and hopefully have some family come and watch.”

In the six games they’ve played each other since 2014, the Scarlet Knights are 0-6 against Ohio State.