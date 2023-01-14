Seahawks vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Playoffs Online

Division rivals Seattle and San Francisco kick off NFC Wild Card action on Saturday, January 14.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable and want to watch the game for free

Seahawks vs 49ers Preview

After slipping into the playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) look to pull a big upset against the No. 3 seed San Francisco 49ers (13-4).

San Francisco routed the Seahawks 27-7 in their first meeting of the season in September with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. The Seahawks couldn’t get much better of a result in a 21-13 loss at second time around with backup quarterback Brock Purdy making his third start for the Niners.

“Brock’s success is a major testament to Jimmy,” 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey said via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Jimmy has handled so many things like a true pro. A lot of the things Brock does, Jimmy did. And that is from Jimmy, that it was passed on.”

Purdy has arguably been one of the biggest stories of the season since he took over after Garoppolo’s injury. Purdy has 1,374 yards passing for 13 touchdowns versus four interceptions in six games played.

Seattle has been one of the biggest stories, too, considering the team got labeled a rebuild project after the departure of star quarterback Russell Wilson. Geno Smith led the Seahawks to a winning record and made the offense go with 4,282 yards passing for 30 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions.

Smith emerged as one of the top potential free agents in the NFL in the process. The Seahawks might not let him walk in free agency though.

“I mean, he better come back,” Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “Obviously, I want the best for him. … But he’s played phenomenal. He’s put himself in a great position. I’m just grateful that he got his opportunity. He took advantage of it. He’s been paying great. He was able to go out there and he broke some records today. It’s just great for him, man. He’s a great person, great dude.”

The Seahawks defense gives up 23.6 points per game and allows 379.1 yards per game, but Smith and company have kept almost every game close. Seattle lost by double digits only twice all season.

San Francisco boasts one of the strongest defenses in the league, led by defensive lineman Nick Bosa. The 49ers allow 16.3 points and 318.6 yards per game.

While the 49ers and Seahawks could face rainy and windy conditions on Saturday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t concerned.

“I always think bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff, but when it’s one game, three and a half hours in the playoffs, I look at all games as equal,” Shanahan said via Pro Football Talk. “I know we’re favored, I know what people say, but this is the NFL and this is the playoffs and last time we played them, it came down to last possession, I expect it to be the same.”