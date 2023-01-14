How to Watch Seahawks vs 49ers Today for Free

The San Francisco 49ers (13-4) host the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, January 14 at Levi’s Stadium.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Seahawks vs 49ers streaming live online:

Seahawks vs 49ers Preview

All eyes will be on San Francisco’s rookie quarterback Brock Purdy in this one, as the 23-year old signal-caller will make his playoff debut. The Niners have scored 35 or more points in four of Purdy’s five starts, and the rookie QB played well against the Seahawks in his start against them Week 15. The 49ers won that game as visitors, 21-13, and Purdy went 17-26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 117.0.

San Francisco has swept Seattle this season, also winning at home 27-7 on September 18. The Niners have made the playoffs in two of the last three years, and head coach Kyle Shanahan says he isn’t worried about Purdy — or anyone else on his squad — getting rattled by the pressure of the postseason.

“We do the same thing for the playoff game that we do for every other game,” Shanahan said heading into Wild Card weekend, per The Athletic. “It’s seven days to prepare for a team, sometimes six and it’s just one game. … I feel like our mentality, we’ve been playing playoff games for a long time and the pressure’s always on and I think Brock takes that into every game.”

The Seahawks have one two straight, beating both the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Rams in their final two games of the season. They still needed help to get into the playoffs, and they got it after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Now, the slate is clean, and Seattle is looking to avoid getting handed a third loss in a row courtesy of San Francisco.

“It’s our third time playing them so I know it’s going to be hard to beat a team three times,” Seattle wideout DK Metcalf told the Seattle Times.

The Seahawks will be led by quarterback Geno Smith, who is coming off a career year in his first season leading the team. Smith led the NFL in completion percentage (69.8) and threw for 4,282 yards and 30 TDs while rushing for 366 yards and a score on the ground. Now, he’ll face the league’s No. 1 ranked defense for a third time. The Niners have won 10 games in a row, and enter this game as one of the NFL’s hottest teams.

“They’re pretty good,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said about San Francisco. “They’ve won 10 or 11 in a row or something like that and they’re going to just be as high and flying as you can go,” Carroll said. “If you’re going to do something here special at the end, you’ve got to beat really good teams. So let’s start off with these guys and go get this thing going.”