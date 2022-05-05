Sounders vs Pumas Leg 2 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Seattle Sounders and Pumas will face off in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final. The return leg will take place in Lumen Field in Seattle and it could be the end of Mexican dominance in this competition.

Sounders vs Pumas Leg 2 Preview

After the dramatic draw at Ciudad Universitaria in Mexico City, Seattle Sounders and Pumas will decide who ends up representing CONCACAF in the Club World Cup.

Seattle Sounders announced on Tuesday that ticket sales for the club’s 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final home leg against Pumas UNAM have officially broken the record for the highest-attended match in Concacaf Champions League history, with over 67,000 fans currently expected.

On the pitch, the Sounders struggled as they are winless in their last four games and in this match they are facing a side that was able to once again sneak into the Liga MX liguilla as they were able to beat league leaders Pachuca this past Sunday.

Yet when it comes to the Champions League, the Sounders have enjoyed a stellar CONCACAF Champions League campaign so far, seeing off Motagua, Club Leon and New York City FC to book a place in the final. They then fought back from a two-goal deficit to earn a draw in the first leg and put themselves in a good position ahead of Wednesday’s decider.

Seattle also are looking to make history as they want to become the first MLS team to win this competition since the LA Galaxy did it back in 2000.

Pumas will be facing a very crucial month of May as their semester will could end in glory or with a great deal of disappointment in the span of a week. Pumas will be missing a major contributor. Alan Mozo came off injured just before the break in the first leg last week and is set to miss Thursday’s game as a result. Arturo Ortíz has served his suspension and should return to the squad for this one.

Sounders Probable XI: Stefan Frei; Nouhou Tolo, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Alex Roldan; Joao Paulo, Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldan; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

Pumas Probable XI: Alfredo Talavera; Alan Mozo, José Ricardo Galindo, Nicolas Freire, Efrain Velarde; Omar Islas, Higor Meritão, Diogo de Olivera, Jeronimo Rodríguez; Fabio Álvarez, Washington Corozo