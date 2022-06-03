How to Watch Stanford vs Binghamton Baseball Regional

Stanford faces Binghamton in the NCAA baseball tournament on Friday, June 3.

Stanford vs Binghamton Baseball Preview

Stanford looks to return to the College World Series after coming up short last year. The Cardinal (41-14), No. 2 overall seed, opens NCAA baseball tournament play against Binghamton on Friday.

Batting and pitching shine for the Cardinal, winners of 16 consecutive games. The Cardinal average .302 at the plate as a team and own a 3.82 ERA for eighth in the nation.

Binghamton (22-28) made the tournament after winning the American East Conference tournament. The Bearcats have a five-game winning streak.

“It’s very rewarding for these kids,” Binghamton head coach Tim Sinicki said via Binghamton Athletics. “They deserve a ton of credit. To see the excitement … it’s just wonderful to see their genuine reaction when our name was called. They are ready to compete on a national scene.”

Binghamton has been on this stage before. The Bearcats made the tournament in 2009, 2013, 2014, and 2016.

Stanford has been an NCAA tournament regular for years with 34 appearances. The Cardinal seek the program’s 18th College World Series appearance.

“We know that we did not get off to a good start, we know that our RPI isn’t as high as we want it to be,” Sinicki said via Press Connects. “Because of those two things we knew we were going to get matched up against a very high seed. … The guys were good with any of the places but they were excited to go to California. Obviously not just the tradition of Stanford baseball but also because it’s somewhere most of them have never been before.”

STANFORD REGIONAL SCHEDULE

All Times in Eastern Time

Friday, June 3

Game 1: #1 Stanford (41-14) vs. No. 4 Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Game 2: #2 Texas State (45-12) vs. No. 3 UC Santa Barbara (43-12), 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winners, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 7: If Necessary (Based on Game 6 Results), TBD