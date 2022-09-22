How to Watch Steelers vs Browns Game Tonight

The Thursday night football game for Week 3 of the 2022-2023 NFL season is an AFC North rivalry matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET) will be televised on NBC (WPXI-11) in Pittsburgh and ABC (WEWS-5) in Cleveland, and it will stream live on Amazon Prime Video for everyone in the United States.

Steelers vs Browns Preview

This AFC North division rivalry match-up between the Steelers and Browns sees two teams who have each started 1-1 face off in what should be a a defensive battle, as the over/under on the game is only 38 points.

The Browns are favored by 4.5 points in the game, but they also have defensive ends Chase Winovich and Jadeveon Clowney both missing the game on Thursday. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s defense is looking at possibly having T.J. Watt sitting out for a second game in a row. If he ends up having to have surgery, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year could be done for the 2022-2023 season.

“We’re encouraged, and we’ll just continue to look at the situation, gain opinions and do what’s appropriate,” Tomlin said in his pre-game press conference (via Cleveland.com). “We’re probably in a lot better place than we were after the game. Usually that’s the case and that’s why I don’t always say too much after a game even if there might be speculation out there.”

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky also told Steelers.com that they want to get rookie wide receiver George Pickens more involved, but Pickens acknowledged they’re not worried about playing on short rest.

“Definitely get George more involved,” said Trubisky. “We’ve just got to get on the same page. I think there was one where I threw out of bounds. He was going one way and I thought he was going another way. We’ve got to get George involved. He’s super talented.”

“It’s not hard,” said Pickens of playing on a short week. “It’s hard because you don’t have time. Time is everything. It’s not hard. You just don’t have time. It’s still going to be the same game. It’s still going to be the same guys they drafted. The same team we play. It’s just time. There is nothing really that hard about it.”

He added, “That is the good thing about football,” said Pickens. “Every play is different. And it’s based off plays. We can go out today and play and somebody can catch a 90-yard bomb, and everybody is excited again. It can happen at any time.”

The Steelers at Browns Thursday night game kicks off September 22 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern/5:15 p.m. Pacific times on Amazon Prime Video.