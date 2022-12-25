Suns vs Nuggets Christmas Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Christmas means a lot of things like family, presents, and parties. It also means NBA basketball as the league takes center stage on Christmas, and the nightcap of this year’s slate will be a Western Conference showdown between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on ABC and ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Suns vs Nuggets online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Suns vs Nuggets live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Suns vs Nuggets live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Suns vs Nuggets live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Suns vs Nuggets live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Suns vs Nuggets live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Suns vs Nuggets Preview

Going into Friday, December 23 these two teams are at the top of the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets are currently in first place at 19-11, while the Suns aren’t far behind in fourth place at 19-13.

This game has lost a little luster with Devin Booker being out for the Suns. Phoenix is just 1-3 this season without Booker in the lineup and that will certainly play a factor in this game against the Nuggets.

These two teams have been very similar offensively as the Suns have averaged 115.7 points per game, while the Nuggets have been scoring 115.4 points per game. The Suns have been the better teams defensively though as they rank seventh in the league at 110.7 points per game allowed. The Nuggets meanwhile, rank just 17th allowing 114 points per game.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is having another MVP-caliber season averaging 24.7 points, 11 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. Jamal Murray is also starting to return to form averaging 17.5 points and 5.4 assists per game.

Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland have also shown to be reliable scoring options. Gordon is averaging 17.4 points per game, while Hyland is averaging 13.7 points per game in just 20.9 minutes per game while shooting 40.6% from three.

For the Suns, Booker is far and away leading the way in scoring at 28 points per game. With Booker out the team will have to lean on a few players to pick up the scoring.

DeAndre Ayton has averaged 17.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season. Mikal Bridges is having the best season of his NBA career, averaging 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 39.7% from three. Chris Paul will also need to step up for the Suns to win this game, so far this season he’s averaging 12.1 points and 9.1 assists per game while shooting just 39.2% from the field.

This game will be an interesting way to close out a Christmas day that is filled with sports. Without Booker in the lineup, it could be a tough task for the Suns to pull out a win on the road in Denver.

If the Suns are going to have a chance in this game, they’ll need two things to happen. They’ll need their other players to step up to fill Booker’s absence and they’ll need a strong defensive performance.