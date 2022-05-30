How to Watch Teddy Roosevelt History Channel Documentary Online

“Theodore Roosevelt,” a two-night, five-hour documentary based on Doris Kearns Goodwin’s New York Times bestselling book “Leadership: In Turbulent Times,” will premiere Monday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

THEODORE ROOSEVELT: First Look | The HISTORY Channel 2-Night Event The HISTORY Channel's fourth premium presidential miniseries "Theodore Roosevelt," will be executive produced by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize®-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin, Appian Way's Jennifer Davisson and Leonardo DiCaprio and RadicalMedia and will air across two consecutive nights beginning Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31 at 8PM ET.

This two-night event series is executive produced by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize®-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The five-hour television event is based on Goodwin’s book “Leadership: In Turbulent Times” and it aims to “provide a rich, panoramic portrait of the first modern President of the United States – Theodore Roosevelt,” according to the History Channel press release.

It continues:

A champion of social justice, a passionate conservationist and the self-proclaimed “bull moose,” Theodore Roosevelt once delivered an 84-minute speech bleeding from the chest after being shot in a failed assassination attempt. By combining expert interviews, premium dramatic live-action sequences as well as Roosevelt’s own words and rich archival material, this documentary event will chart Roosevelt’s riveting journey and timely story showcasing how his relentless and compassionate determination to fight for the working man reshaped the political landscape forever and helped propel America into the 20th century.

The docuseries includes interviews with renowned historians and authors Dr. H.W. Brands, Col. USMC Ret. Doug Douds, Dr. Kathleen Dalton, Dr. Douglas Brinkley, Dr. Megan Kate Nelson, Dr. Leroy G. Dorsey, Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Clay Jenkinson, Roosevelt’s great-grandson Tweed Roosevelt and more.

Actor Rufus Jones portrays Theodore Roosevelt in the series.

“Working with The History Channel has proved an ongoing source of pride as we are united in our commitment to tell meaningful stories of presidential history and leadership for audiences across the globe,” said Goodwin in a statement. “Bringing the fiery and fair-minded Theodore Roosevelt to life has been a particular `dee-light’, as it’s been to work with partners Appian Way and RadicalMedia, to show how Teddy sought to create a sense of common purpose among all people, using his leadership not simply to stoke his base and solidify faction, but rather, to find common ground in order to knit classes and regions of people together.”

“History has cemented itself as the premier destination for presidential documentary content that tells the definitive yet complex stories of our most influential leaders – Washington, Grant, Lincoln and now our fourth installment – Theodore Roosevelt,” added Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The History Channel. “Teddy was a fascinating man of many contradictions and we are proud to partner again with modern-day leaders in their own right — Doris and Leo — to bring this President’s larger-than-life story to our audience.”

The Theodore Roosevelt documentary premieres Monday, May 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.