How to Watch Twitter Hacker Documentary Online

FX launched a new series this year called The New York Times Presents. Its latest episode is “The Teenager Who Hacked Twitter,” and it premieres Friday, November 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Teenager Who Hacked Twitter streaming online for free:

‘The Teenager Who Hacked Twitter’ Preview

The Teenager Who Hacked Twitter chronicles the online exploits of Graham Clark, a 17-year-old from Tampa, Florida, who hacked into some of the highest-profile accounts on Twitter, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama, in an attempt to scam people out of Bitcoin.

According to a New York Times profile, Clark was arrested in August and charged with 30 felony counts.

The article said Clark started out in Minecraft, then moved to setting up a YouTube channel where he would post videos of himself playing a violent version of Minecraft called “Hardcore Factions.”

Exposing "Open/Feed": A Scammer, A Liar, A DdoserAlso, proof he fakes his giveaways. On his channel, over a month ago he supposedly gave away the account "Feed" when he still uses it and his friend still used it. Open went in Prime TS and said Feed was his alt, and both are now IP Banned. They are IP banned on Minehq as… 2016-10-16T22:13:32Z

His monetary scams started in Minecraft as well. He would appear to sell desirable usernames and loot to other players and then disappear after the players sent him money. Some of the people he scammed eventually posted videos to YouTube where Clark can be heard using racist and sexist slurs while talking about being homeschooled and making $5000 per month from his Minecraft scams.

Clark eventually moved on to Fortnite and cryptocurrency and then began hacking. In 2019, he gained control of the phone of Gregg Bennett, a tech investor in the Seattle area. Within minutes, Clark and his accomplices had taken over Bennett’s accounts, as well as 164 Bitcoins that were worth $856,000 at the time and would be worth $1.8 million today. The Secret Service eventually seized 100 of the stolen Bitcoins from Clark, with 64 other stolen Bitcoins remaining lost.

Less than two weeks after the Bitcoin seizure, Clark began trying to hack Twitter. He eventually succeeded and the whole story is now the “Teenager Who Hacked Twitter” episode of The New York Times Presents. It airs Friday, November 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

