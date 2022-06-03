Tennessee vs Alabama State Baseball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tennessee faces Alabama State in the NCAA baseball tournament on Friday, June 3.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Tennessee vs Alabama State online:

Tennessee vs Alabama State Baseball Preview

Tennessee leads off the NCAA baseball tournament as the field’s top seed against Alabama State on Friday.

The Volunteers have been dominant this season with a 53-7 season and a team slugging percentage of .604, plus a 2.35 team ERA. It’s College World Series title or bust for the Vols, and it doesn’t stop there as the Tennessean’s Gentry Estes put it.

“It’ll be playing to be mentioned among the best teams in college baseball history,” Estses wrote. “This past week in Hoover only strengthened that view. The top-seeded Vols flexed muscles in the SEC Tournament, winning four games by a count of 35-10, including Sunday’s 8-5 finale against Florida, played before a roaring backdrop of orange in the seats. It looked relatively easy. Like this whole absurd season.”

Tennessee could join a rare club of winning more than 60 games and a title, which hasn’t been done since the 1980s, Estes noted. He added that the Vols will have the smallest loss total of any champion since 1995.

All Tennessee has to do is keep playing at a high level and not become another one of the top seeds that has fallen before in the NCAA baseball tournament, Estes wrote. Vols head coach Tony Vitello has his squad ready to avoid a letdown.

Alabama State gets the first crack at the vaunted Vols squad. The Hornets (34-23) won the SWAC title to reach the tournament.

“Coach V says that if you ever get out of the mentality of being on the hunt and wanting to attack, then you’ll get exposed,” Vols senior Evan Russell said per Estes.

The Hornets expect to find something and pull off a big upset in Knoxville. Alabama State can hit with a .291 batting average and 7.7 runs per game.

“We got the pieces in place, and the expectation and the goal is to try to make it to Omaha, just like everybody else in this tournament,” ASU head coach Jose Vasquez said via the Montgomery Advertiser.

Knoxville Regional Schedule

All Times in Eastern Time

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 2 Georgia Tech (34-22) vs. No. 3 Campbell (40-17), noon

Game 2: No. 1 Tennessee (53-7) vs. No. 4 Alabama State (34-23), 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBD

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7: If Necessary (Based on Game 6 Results), TBD