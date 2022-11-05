Tennessee vs Georgia Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Titans of the SEC clash when No. 1 Georgia (8-0) faces No. 2 Tennessee (8-0) on Saturday, November 5, in Athens, Georgia.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Tennessee vs Georgia streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Tennessee vs Georgia live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Tennessee vs Georgia live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tennessee vs Georgia live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Tennessee vs Georgia live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tennessee vs Georgia live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Tennessee vs Georgia Preview

In a rare clash between the top-two ranked teams in the nation, No. 2 Tennessee (8-0) and No. 1 Georgia (8-0) renew their rivalry with the highest stakes in years between the longtime SEC foes.

Georgia, which won the national title last season, looks like top dogs in college football again. The Bulldogs defense allows 10.5 points and 262.6 total yards per game.

“They’re long, they’re fast, they’re physical on all three levels,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said via Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde. “There’s going to be a lot of one-on-ones that we’re going to have to win. We have to be extremely physical on the perimeter.”

While Georgia won’t have star edge rusher Nolan Smith due to torn pectoral muscle, his absence might not outweigh the challenge before the Bulldogs offense. Tennessee hasn’t scored fewer than 34 points in a game this season, and that low came on September 10 against Pitt, a 34-27 victory.

The Volunteers’ high-octane offense has only taken flight since with a record performance against No. 6 Alabama (7-1) as its crown jewel. Tennessee scored the most points against the Crimson Tide by any opponent in more than a century, Forde noted.

Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker led the way five touchdown passes in the 52-49 win on October 15 against the 2021 national runner-up. That’s just one of many explosive offensive performances for a Volunteers squad that averages 49.4 points and 553 yards per game.

“They have some traditional formations and traditional plays, but a lot of theirs is very different,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said via Forde. “It’s very unique, and they have a plan of attack based on how you’re going to play them. You’re not going to trick them. You’re not going to show them something they haven’t seen. You’ve got to do what you do better than they do, and they’re really good at what they do.”

Amid the epic matchup between an offensive juggernaut and a defensive powerhouse, the Vols defense and Bulldogs offense could quietly make the difference in the game. Tennessee’s defense allows 393.8 yards per game, and Georgia’s offense averages 530.1 yards per contest.

The Volunteers notably gave up 33 points against No. 20 Florida on September 24 and 24 points against Tennessee-Martin on October 22. Georgia has a superior offense to the aforementioned opponents and puts up better numbers than Alabama in terms of yards.