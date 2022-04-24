How to Watch ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ 2022 Remake Streaming Online

The classic sci-fi novel and 1976 movie “The Man Who Fell to Earth” is coming to TV, premiering on Sunday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don't have cable or don't have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch "The Man Who Fell to Earth" streaming live or on-demand online:

The Man Who Fell To Earth (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME #TheManWhoFellToEarth follows a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris. Watch the series premiere on April 24 on SHOWTIME. #SHOWTIME #TheManWhoFellToEarth Subscribe to the SHOWTIME YouTube channel: goo.gl/esCMib Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order… 2022-02-22T15:55:27Z

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” is a 1963 science fiction novel by Walter Tevis that was adapted into a feature film in 1976. It starred David Bowie as an alien who falls to Earth, landing in New Mexico, on a mission to bring water to his home planet. He becomes involved with a woman named Mary-Lou (Candy Clark) and befriends a scientist named Dr. Bryce (Rip Torn), but when his secret is found out, he is captured and sedated with alcohol, which he has become addicted to. Eventually, he escapes, but Mary-Lou is older and also ravaged by alcohol and she is now married to Dr. Bryce.

The TV adaptation stars Bill Nighy as the alien, Newton, but the plot follows a new alien who arrives on Earth. He is named Faraday and he is summoned by Newton to help complete the original mission. Faraday is played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris plays scientist Justin Falls.

The Showtime description reads:

Inspired by the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic David Bowie film, “The Man Who Fell to Earth” will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Harris plays Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.

“I was honoured to be invited to play the part of Thomas Jerome Newton that glorious David Bowie made so famous,” said Nighy in a statement. “I was keen to work with Chiwetel [Ejiofor] and Naomie [Harris] again. I think the story is terrific and brilliantly expressed. I am an enthusiast for shows which extrapolate from current technology and give us plausible glimpses of a possible near future. It’s an important story which, as well as being highly entertaining, discusses the crucial issues of our time. I like to think that the filmmakers of the original film would applaud Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet for their imaginative daring and loyal regard.”

The premiere episode is titled “Hallo Spaceboy” and its description reads, “An alien (Chiwetel Ejiofor) on a mission crashes in the oil fields of New Mexico with only eight hours to find the one woman on Earth (Naomie Harris) who can save his species.”

On May 1 comes episode two, “Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed.” Its description reads, “After discovering his mission is more complex and dangerous than he believed and being abandoned by the only human who can guide him, Faraday must go it alone, unaware that he’s suddenly on the radar of a CIA agent.”

The show co-stars Martha Plimpton, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, and Clarke Peters.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.