Where to Watch ‘The Serpent Queen’ Streaming Online for Free

The latest political period drama coming to TV is “The Serpent Queen,” premiering on Sunday, September 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Serpent Queen’ Preview

Play

The Serpent Queen | Official Trailer | STARZ Catherine de Medici is ready to rule. Watch the official trailer for The Serpent Queen premiering on September 11 on STARZ. Song: "Honey" by Luna Aura #TheSerpentQueen #STARZ Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel: bit.ly/1kalhP0 Follow on Instagram: bit.ly/344yjRV Follow on Twitter: bit.ly/34p8s6Q Like on Facebook: bit.ly/3gefHRJ Like STARZ on Facebook: starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT Follow STARZ on… 2022-07-28T15:00:43Z

New drama “The Serpent Queen” tells the story of Catherine de Medici (Samantha MOrton), who became “one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history,” according to the Starz press release.

It continues:

Catherine’s tale unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons she’s learned to her new servant girl, Rahima (Sennia Nanua). At 14, the young, orphaned Catherine (Liv Hill) marries into the 16th-century French court. Despite her commoner status, her uncle Pope Clement (Charles Dance), has negotiated a large dowry and a geopolitical alliance in return for the union, and with it comes the expectation of many heirs. However, on her wedding night, Catherine learns that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers (Ludivine Sagnier), a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice his age. With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust – both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court – while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.

The premiere episode is titled “Medici Bitch” and its description reads, “Queen Catherine begins to tell the story of her life to Rahima, a servant girl, revealing how she came to enter the French Royal Court at the age of 14.”

Then on September 18 comes episode two, titled “To War Rather Than to Bed.” Its description reads, “Young Catherine begins to learn how to outwit the royal household in order to secure her future after the death of her uncle.”

On September 25 comes episode three “The Price,” whose description reads, “Prince Henri returns from war with a new mistress, Filippa, and a baby. Catherine resorts to extreme measures to produce an heir.”

Episode four, titled “A New Era,” premieres on October 2 and its description reads, “Catherine has become a mother. King Francis suffers a fall from his horse while hunting with Henri and Catherine.”

“The First Regency,” episode five, premieres on October 9 and its description reads, ” King Henri departs to lead an army to defend France and places Catherine in charge as Regent, allowing her to test her powers further. Catherine asks Rahima to search Mary’s room for a letter.”

The sixth episode, premiering on October 16, is titled “The Last Joust” and its description reads, “Catherine has a dream that predicts that her husband will be wounded while jousting. Catherine and Henri decide that their son Francis should delay his wedding to Mary.”

“The Serpent Queen” premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.