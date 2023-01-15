How to Watch ‘The Way Home’ Hallmark Series Online

The latest family-friendly TV series to hit the airwaves is “The Way Home,” premiering Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include Hallmark and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of “The Way Home” online:

‘The Way Home’ Preview

Play

Preview – The Way Home – Hallmark Channel Watch a preview of the all-new series premiering on Hallmark Channel Sunday, January 15 at 9/8c. 2022-12-13T06:19:49Z

“The Way Home” is Hallmark’s latest TV series. This one stars Chyler Leigh as Kat and Sadie LaFlamme-Snow as her teen daughter Alice. They move in with Kat’s estranted mother Del (Andie McDowell) and Alice finds herself on a “surprising journey” as she explores her grandmother’s farm — but there’s a time travel twist.

The Hallmark press release reads:

“The Way Home” is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women within the Landry family that spans the years through a time travel twist. Kat Landry, her 15-year-old daughter Alice and Kat’s estranged mother Del are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, life-changing events created a chasm in their family that time has yet to repair. Kat and Del still aren’t on speaking terms. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. When the three generations come together under one roof for the first time in more than two decades, a surprising discovery unexpectedly sets the trio on a path toward healing and helps them find their way back to each other.

“One of my passions is developing series and it’s beyond thrilling to spearhead the development of ‘The Way Home’ and others for Crown Media,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, in a statement.

“I can’t wait to share the emotional story of the Landry women so beautifully and creatively imagined by Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke and that is sure to become appointment TV for our viewers,” remarked Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks.

“We were all drawn to this extraordinary, unique story of three generations of women, haunted by tragedy and past secrets, who discover an ability to travel through time and potentially change their future,” remarked Hannah Pillemer, Executive Vice President of Creative Affairs for MarVista Entertainment. “Lisa and her team at Crown Media have been incredible champions of this series that is sure to charm and enrapture, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring it to the screen.”

“The Way Home” premieres Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Hallmark Channel.