Where to Watch UAPB vs Alabama State Turkey Day Classic 2022

UAPB football takes on rival Alabama State in the 2022 Turkey Day Classic on Thursday. The Hornets are the clear favorite against a struggling UAPB squad, but rivalry games such as this one are always somewhat unpredictable.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch UAPB vs Alabama State live on ESPN+ right here:

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written)

UAPB vs Alabama State Preview

In one of the best traditions in college football, the Alabama State Hornets are hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions for the 98th annual Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. It is one of the oldest rivalry games in HBCU football, though most years, the game is between Alabama State and Tuskegee University.

There have been a handful of times over the years that there was an opponent other than Tuskegee, and then in 2013, the rivalry started including other schools nearly every year, though Tuskegee and Alabama State did face off in 2021.

The opponent in 2022 is Arkansas-Pine Bluff and interim head coach Don Treadwell said in a pre-game press conference with HBCU Sports that it was a huge bonus to get a few extra days for their game against Alabama State.

“For coaches, we typically never feel that we have enough time in a funny way, that’s just how we are, so yes, for us, having a couple of extra days is a bonus, if for nothing else than our own minds’ sake that we really get an opportunity to delve into the next opponent Alabama State, take a really good look at ’em,” said Treadwell, adding, “When you have a couple extra days to do that, you don’t have to put a game plan together on Monday. It gives us a little more time, as I said, to sit back and reflect on ‘OK, where are we at?’ and then the next opponent, how do we match up with what we’re trying to do against them.”

Arkansas-Pine Bluff fired its head coach Doc Gamble in October after UAPB lost five straight games. Offensive coordinator Treadwill took over the as the interim head coach and he said that has been a challenge.

“I think as an interim program, you’re always working against the clock, if you will … the ability to focus, which is where it has to start, has to come from myself and the staff and I think we’ve done a good job at that in the point being we haven’t been received, if you will, as the substitute teacher. … We set the tone early when the change did occur and I think bcause of the mutual respect that we have for our players and they have for us as a staff, we’ve been able to navigate through this challenging time,” said Treadwell.

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Alabama State game kicks off on Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN Plus.