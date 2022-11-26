UCF vs USF Live Stream: How to Watch War on I-4 2022 Online

With a spot in the AAC title game likely on the line, No. 22 UCF takes on a struggling USF squad in the 2022 War on I-4 rivalry game Saturday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UCF vs USF streaming live online:

UCF vs USF Preview

It’s time again for the “War on I-4” rivalry game in the state of Florida between the South Florida Bulls and the Central Florida Knights. UCF leads the all-time series 7-6 and is on a current five-game win streak, something they will most likely extend as they sit at 8-3 on the season and USF sits at just 1-10.

Central Florida is favored by 19.5 points, though head coach Gus Malzahn said in his pre-game press conference that they are coming off a tough loss to Navy and they need to make sure they’re focused on the game this week.

“Obviously coming off a tough home loss in the game that I really felt like we should have won. Any time that happens, that is my responsibility. Got to do a better job with that. The good thing for us is we’re moving forward. We’ve got a rival coming up. Chance to win nine games. We go on the road. Our guys after our meeting yesterday, they flipped the switch. We’ve got great leadership. We bounced back twice earlier in the season from these things. I really expect us to do the same thing. Our guys are looking forward to playing these guys,” said Malzahn, adding, “We were disappointed. We should have been. 24 hour rule and we put it behind us. They flipped the switch. I expect us to come out and have a really good week of practice to be ready to play these guys.”

He also said that despite USF’s record on paper, they’re a good team, particularly “creative on offense.”

“They’ve been scoring a lot of points. They’re very creative on offense,” said Malzahn. “Defensively, they’ve had some injuries that’s definitely hurt them. They’ve been in some games against some real quality opponents and haven’t been able to get over that hump. If you remember last year, they were in a similar situation and they gave us their best. We’re expecting to get their best. They’re playing at home. Last regular season game. We need to play good quality football. That’s really been our message.”

He added that he knows how important the rivalry is to both schools and USF is going to be ready to give them a fight, saying, “”I can tell how important it is to our fans and our players, especially the older guys that have been around. Of course, experienced it one time and going down to the very end. I get it. There’s no doubt about that. We know we’re going to get their best. They’re going to get our best. We’ll see what happens.”

The University of Central Florida vs University of South Florida game kicks off on Saturday, November 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2.