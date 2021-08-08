How to Watch the ‘UFO’ Showtime Series Online for Free

Showtime’s official “UFO” documentary series by J.J. Abrams is premiering tonight on Sunday, August 8, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “UFO” Season 1 episodes live or on-demand online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Showtime’s cable-free streaming service, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch “UFO” live on the Showtime app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Android TV or Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Facebook Portal TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Showtime website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch “UFO” live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “UFO” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “UFO” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “UFO” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘UFO’ Preview

“UFO” is a four-part docu-series that promises to provide an intriguing look into the UFO information that has been headlining national and international news. You can watch the official trailer for the series below or at this link.





Play



UFO (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Series UFO is a four-part docu-series from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Glen Zipper exploring our fascination with unidentified flying objects, and what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas. Watch the premiere on Sunday, August 8 at… 2021-07-21T17:31:09Z

Part one airs tonight. However, if you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes Showtime, you can watch all four episodes on Demand right now. Otherwise, the new episodes will air weekly on TV. Glen Zipper and Abrams’ Bad Robot have brought us the series, which is directed by Mark Monroe and Paul Crowder, Variety shared.

Showtime’s official synopsis for the episode reads: “A groundbreaking 2017 story in the New York Times reveals that the Pentagon secretly spent years studying UFOs, casting new light on decades of unexplained UFO sightings in America — like the 1997 Phoenix Lights encounters and the 2006 Chicago airport sighting. Has first contact already been made, and if so, why is the US government trying to cover it up? Series premiere.”

Episode two will air Sunday, August 15, then part three will air on Sunday, August 22. The series will conclude with the finale on Sunday, August 29. All the episodes will air at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The description for episode 2 reads: “UFO sightings don’t just come from crackpots: in 2004, a team of elite Navy pilots and radar operators had one of many military encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena. As evidence mounts, the government, along with alien-obsessed billionaire Robert Bigelow, grow more interested in UFOs and the paranormal — and the conversation around them moves from the fringes to the center of the Pentagon.”

The synopsis for episode 3 reads: “As the world reeled from the New York Times bombshell that revealed the government’s interest in UFOs, a few dissenting voices suggest that what looks like sincere interest might actually be a disinformation campaign. Is the U.S. government covering up the existence of aliens — or are they using the alien narrative to cover up the existence of something else?”

And the synopsis for the finale episode reads: “Even as the New York Times brought credibility and a broad audience to the question of UFOs and extraterrestrial life, other figures challenged whether it might all be a great big lie. But when an acclaimed Harvard psychiatrist named John Mack began investigating the phenomenon now known as alien abductions, he proved that these bizarre experiences couldn’t be so eagerly dismissed — and that the truth might be far more complicated than we imagine. Series finale.”

