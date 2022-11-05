How to Watch Georgia-Tennessee Game Online for Free

For week 10 of the 2022-2023 college football season, the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers are taking on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Tennessee vs Georgia streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Tennessee vs Georgia live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Tennessee vs Georgia live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tennessee vs Georgia live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Tennessee vs Georgia live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tennessee vs Georgia live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Tennessee vs Georgia Preview

The 2022 Tennessee-Georgia game is going to be a clash of the titans in the SEC. Both teams enter undefeated at 8-0, with Tennessee having earned a huge upset earlier in the year against the then-undefeated Alabama. But Georgia is favored by 8.5 points.

In his pre-game press conference, Tennessee head coach said preparation is going to be key this week.

“Both teams, I’m sure, are confident and should be. For us, this week preparation’s going to be key. They’re really good. You’ve got to understand their schemes,” said Heupel. “That’s important. The personnel, the battles within the battle are going to be really important. The line of scrimmage is going to be important. It’s a physical game out on the perimeter, too. On both sides of the ball you’ve got to match that.”

He also said that he didn’t need to “convince” his players they could beat Georgia — they convinced themselves.

“I haven’t convinced them. They’ve convinced themselves. We talked about a team of hope, a team of hope. We were on that spectrum a year ago. Because of our work habits, not just during training camp or during the season, but the work habits since we got back last January, there’s an expectation within our locker room and you pair that with good leadership with good leadership inside of the locker room, staff and players that are connected, that compete extremely hard every single day — you put yourself in a position to go play good football and try to fight and find a way to be on the plus side of the scoreboard when you walk off the field,” said the Tennessee coach.

In his own pre-game press conference, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said that Heupel has done a heck of a job with the Volunteers.

“[Tennessee has] done a tremendous job. I got a lot of respect for Josh. Always have. I knew him as a player and now as a coach. He was at Missouri for a few years early on and had a lot of success. Now he’s moved to Tennessee and done a tremendous job. His entire staff, they’ve done an incredible job with all the work they’ve done. And our guys are excited and looking forward to a top matchup in Sanford Stadium,” said Smart.

He added that he needs the Georgia Bulldog faithful to make this the loudest game they’ve ever hosted.

“I know our fanbase will be loud and proud. I want to challenge our fan base to be — I mean, everybody talks about the Notre Dame game, but we want to be louder than that. We want to be there earlier than that. We had some great matchups last year here at home, and I thought they really affected the game each time we had a big matchup. So we’ll need them again and we’ll be ready to go,” said Smart.

The Tennessee vs Georgia game kicks off Saturday, November 5 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS.