How to Watch UNC Football Spring Game 2022 Online

North Carolina football players come into this year’s spring football game with a little extra off-field motivation.

UNC Spring Game 2022 Preview

North Carolina will use its spring game as a way to support wide receiver Tylee Craft, who recently received a diagnosis of a rare form of cancer according to UNC Athletics. The Tar Heels are calling it the #TyleeStrong Spring Game.

Craft, a four-star recruit, discovered the cancer after being seen for back pain in March, which he shared via Twitter. He said in his social media message that he hope to return to the field soon.

Received life changing news on March 14, but I’ve already started my journey and we’re on a round to success 💙 I’ll be back TarHeel Nation 🐏 pic.twitter.com/e5fn7YPBkr — Tylee Craft (@_Ty2trilly) March 23, 2022

UNC notably had depth issues at receiver before Craft’s diagnosis. Josh Downs produced a big season for the Tar Heels in 2021 with 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns, but UNC had a big dropoff in production behind Downs.

“We’ve had a very unusual circumstance there,” UNC head coach Mack Brown told the media on March 29 via 247 Sports. “Beau Corrales goes to SMU after not being able to play last year. And then you have Khafre Brown and Emory Simmons transfer, and then Tylee [Craft] gets sick. So all of a sudden, there’s four guys that you were planning on that aren’t here anymore. And that’s kind of what the transfer portal does to you.”

North Carolina also seeks a new starting quarterback after Sam Howell departed for this month’s NFL Draft. Howell had a record-setting career at UNC as the Times-News’ Adam Smith described it.

Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell will vie for the start job.

“They’re so much more confident, and you could tell that last year when you have no chance to play unless someone gets hurt, you’re less intense,” Brown told the media on Friday, April 7, via 247 Sports. “It’s real. They didn’t think they were really going to play because Sam never got hurt. We weren’t beating people badly enough to let them get in. Other than the game with Wofford, where I really felt like they focused and had a great week’s practice.

“They know it’s here now,” Brown added. “It’s real, and they’re in a battle to see who plays. It’s every minute of every day. We’re grading every throw they make. You can tell. We’ve talked a lot about getting the ball out of your hands because we’ve got to get the ball out of our hands fast. We’ve put in some quicks. We’re moving the quarterbacks. We’re doing some things now that we think will help this offense that we didn’t do in the first three years.”