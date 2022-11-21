USA vs Wales Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States and Wales are set to clash at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the Group B opener of the World Cup on Monday, November 21.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Wales streaming live online:

USA vs Wales Preview

This will be the first World Cup appearance for Wales since 1958, while the U.S. returns to the competition for the first time in eight years.

Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies will be players to watch for Wales, who will be without 32-year-old midfielder Joe Allen, Wales coach Bob Page confirmed. This will be the first-ever meeting between the United States and Wales in the World Cup.

“When you look at England and the USA, naturally people will talk about them as the top two and then us and Iran,” Page said. “We’re new to the tournament and there might be a few surprises on the way. There’s no pressure on us.”

The United States didn’t have much luck in its matches leading up to the Cup, failing to score at all against Japan (2-0 loss) and Saudi Arabia (0-0 draw). Wales finished second in UEFA Group E for qualifying behind Belgium to get to this point. While the Americans are favored to win, they will need to score more than they did in September in order to advance.

“What I do believe,” United States head coach Gregg Berhalter told ESPN, “is that on our best day we can beat anyone in the world. Anyone. … We think the first step is getting out of the group. And the second step is, in the knockout games, playing our best possible game and seeing how far we can go.”

Key players for the American side include Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.

England and Iran round out the other teams in Group B.

Here’s a look at the squads for both teams:

UNITED STATES: GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson and Matt Turner. DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee “Jedi” Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman. MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Cristian Roldan. FORWARDS: Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Haji Wright.

WALES: GOALKEEPERS: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward and Adam Davies. DEFENDERS: Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams and Connor Roberts. MIDFIELDERS: Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey and Rubin Colwill. FORWARDS: Gareth Bale, Daniel James, Mark Harris, Kieffer Moore and Brennan Johnson