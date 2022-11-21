How to Watch USA vs Wales World Cup Online for Free

For the first time in eight years, Team USA is at the World Cup, and Gregg Berhalter’s squad will look to start Qatar 2022 on a positive note against Gareth Bale and Wales on Monday.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Wales streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Wales live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Wales live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch USA vs Wales live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Wales live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Wales live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

USA vs Wales Preview

Group B in the 2022 World Cup consists of the United States, Wales, England and Iran. England is predicted to win the group, while Iran is predicted to finish in fourth (via SI Sportsbook), which means the head-to-head matchup between Team USA and Wales is crucial to the United States advancing out of Group B, as there are eight groups of four and the top two of each group advance to the Knockout Stage.

It’s been a bit of a rebuilding phase for Team USA. The current U.S. men’s national team has only one player, DeAndre Yedlin, who has ever played in the World Cup before. In his pre-game press conference, Team USA coach Gregg Berhalter said that he can try to impart all of his wisdom to the team as a former player, but they’re not going to know exactly what they’re made of until “the whistle blows against Wales.”

“The way I look at this is we can say anything we want, I can give them any type of experience that I’ve had, but I know this group and they’re not really gonna know until the whistle blows against Wales,” he said, adding, “We’re sticking to the values to who we are as a team and what we want to accomplish in this tournament and then we get ready to go. We know that World Cup games are highly competitive, we know that winning World Cup games are very difficult and that’s going to set the stage for how we compete in this tournament.”

When asked if having essentially a brand-new squad is an advantage or a disadvantage, Berhalter said that it really doesn’t matter — they have to be ready either way.

“I can sit up here and tell you basically anything, right? — I can say it’s an advantage, a disadvantage, it just doesn’t matter though because it is what it is. We’re gonna get this group ready to play, ready to compete and that’s just the nature of what we’re working with. What I would say is that we’re pleased with how this group has been rebuilt. We’re pleased with the core of this team, we think the core of this team has a ton of potential and we’re just excited to get the tournament started,” said Berhalter.

The USA vs Wales World Cup matchup kicks off Monday, November 21 at 2 p.m. Eastern on FOX, Telemundo and Peacock. Team USA will then play England on November 25 at 2 p.m. Eastern and will play Iran on November 29 at 2 p.m. Eastern.