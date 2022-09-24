Texas vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Chancellor’s Spurs will be put back on the line Saturday afternoon in Lubbock, as No. 22 Texas and Texas Tech clash for their annual rivalry game. The Longhorns, who have won four straight in the series, are seven-point favorites on the road.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Texas vs Texas Tech streaming live online:

Texas vs Texas Tech Preview

Both teams are looking to improve to 3-1 on the season with 22nd ranked Texas coming off a 41-20 win over UTSA and Texas Tech looking to bounce back from a loss to 12th ranked NC State. Both teams have been tested in the early part of the season as Texas barely lost to Alabama and has notched a win over UTSA. While Texas Tech has a win over Houston and a loss to NC State.

The Longhorns will still be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers after going down with an injury in the Alabama game. Backup Hudson Card has been reliable so far completing 66% of his passes while passing for 343 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

Texas has leaned on star running back Bijan Robinson, who has rushed for 311 yards and five touchdowns. Roschon Johnson has also served as a capable backup averaging 6.2 yards per carry so far.

At receiver, the Longhorns have been led by Xavier Worthy with 11 catches for 162 yards and Jordan Whittington who has 14 receptions for 146 yards. Robinson has also been a factor in the passing game with 131 yards receiving.

On defense, Texas is allowing just 16.3 points per game so far this season and has held opponents to around 300 yards of offense per game. The Red Raiders will be one of their toughest tests though as they are averaging 36.67 points per game. Texas Tech is also averaging 475 yards of offense per game.

Donovan Smith has taken over at quarterback after starter Tyler Shough went down with an injury. Smith has played well passing for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. Smith has also rushed for two touchdowns.

While Smith has put up some impressive numbers, he’s also thrown five interceptions. Jerand Bradley leads the team in receiving with 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Tech has also gotten contributions from Loic Fouonji with 168 yards and two touchdowns as well as Myles Price with 167 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texas Tech defense has been solid so far this season holding teams to 22.33 points per game this season. They’ve also held teams to 293.67 yards per game.

The Red Raider defense has been good at generating pressure, recording eight sacks so far this season. However, they’ve only forced two turnovers so far.