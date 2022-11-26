Apple Cup 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch UW vs WSU Online

Twelfth-ranked Washington takes on Washington State for the Apple Cup game on Saturday, November 26.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Washington vs Washington State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Washington vs Washington State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Washington vs Washington State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Washington vs Washington State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Washington vs Washington State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Washington vs Washington State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Apple Cup 2022 Preview

While No. 12 Washington (9-2) can’t make the Pac-12 Conference title game with a win on Saturday night, the Huskies have plenty to play for.

“I think that’s the unique thing about here at UW is just a lot of times you have one rivalry that just is above and beyond any other game,” Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer said via Seattle Sports 710 AM. “And yes, I think some fans will pick one and some fans will pick the other, but this one is huge against Washington State. It meant a lot to beat Oregon, and it means an awful lot to beat Washington State.”

The Huskies can avenge last year’s loss to Washington State (7-4) in the Apple Cup rivalry game where the Cougars dominated 40-13. It snapped a seven-game series winning streak by the Huskies.

Washington, which sits at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, realistically won’t make the playoffs but can improve its bowl game invitation with a win. The Huskies can also finish the regular season in a tie for second place in the Pac-12 though Utah owns the tiebreaker.

First, the Huskies need to beat a Cougars team that comes into Saturday’s game with three-straight wins. The Cougars beat Arizona 31-20 on November 19 after a 28-18 win against Arizona State and a rout over Stanford, 52-14.

“They’ve got a great football team all around. It’s not just about their defense,” DeBoer said via 710 AM. “The quarterback can sling it and they’ve got playmakers on the outside, too. It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be a lot of fun. There’ll be a lot of momentum swings, but I think that’s really where it starts with them.”

Washington has a five-game winning streak on the line, a turnaround from back-to-back losses at midseason. The Huskies routed Colorado 54-7 on November 19 after tight wins over Oregon, Oregon State, and California the previous three weeks.

Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been solid all season with 3,869 yards and 26 touchdowns versus six interceptions. Running backs Wayne Taulapapa and Cameron Davis provide a strong one-two punch in the backfield.

Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward leads the offense with 2,772 yards and 21 touchdowns versus eight interceptions. Ward also has four rushing touchdowns this season.

“Let’s be clear, this is not just another game — I want to make sure that is clear,” Cougars head coach Jake Dickert said via 247 Sports. “Our guys know the importance of it, we understand it. But at the end of the day, it is about your approach of how you handle those things.”