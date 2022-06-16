How to Watch Warriors vs Celtics Game 6 Online for Free

Golden State looks to close out the NBA Finals while Boston looks to stay alive on Thursday, June 16.

Game 6 (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Celtics online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Warriors vs Celtics live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) only require you to sign in to a participating internet service provider (not a cable provider), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Warriors vs Celtics live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) only require you to sign in to a participating internet service provider (not a cable provider), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed for the NBA Finals, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Warriors vs Celtics live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) only require you to sign in to a participating internet service provider (not a cable provider), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which doesn’t come with a free trial but now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Warriors vs Celtics live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) only require you to sign in to a participating internet service provider (not a cable provider), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

NBA Finals Game 6 Preview

Golden State survived a mid-game collapse and beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 to take 3-2 series lead on Tuesday, June 14. One win separates the Warriors from another NBA title.

“You just understand what the nerves are like,” Warriors guard Steph Curry said via ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “We understand the specifics of how we need to approach the game from a physicality perspective, our game plan adjustments from Game 5 to Game 6, understanding what the building is going to feel like, that energy, being prepared for it.”

Before Game 6

let's relive Game 5 📽️#CHASINGHISTORY pic.twitter.com/AJVhYR4fpT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 16, 2022

The Warriors have to close things out on Celtics’ home floor on Thursday in Game 6 or it goes back to San Francisco for Game 7. A win gives the Warriors a fourth title since 2015 and sixth title overall in the franchise’s 76th season. Golden State won once at Boston in the series with a Game 4 win, 107-97, on June 10.

That doesn’t mean the Warriors, winners of two-straight games in the series, view the Larry O’Brien trophy within easy grasp.

“You do yourself a disservice if you think about things that don’t even exist yet,” Warriors forward Klay Thompson said per Andrews.

Andre Igoudala, who has been part of the Warriors’ previous title teams since 2015, concurs.

“Clinching is probably the hardest game you’ll play,” Iguodala said per Andrews.

Boston can stave off elimination and force a Game 7 back in San Francisco where the Celtics have won once in the series — a 120-108 Game 1 victory on June 2. the Celtics took a 2-1 series lead in Game 3 but haven’t won since.

sharpening up for Game 6 pic.twitter.com/DpAzwVMW5f — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 15, 2022

“We know [the Celtics are] going to play with a sense of desperation,” Thompson said per Andrews. “So for us to match that or exceed that, it’s going to take the most effort we’ve had to give all year.”

Golden State built a double-digit lead in the first half of Game 5 against Boston, but the Celtics roared back in the third quarter to make it close. The Celtics’ current situation shouldn’t faze them. They came back after Game 4 and 5 losses to win a series against defending champion Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in seven games.

“We had a chance to go up 3-1 last night,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said via ESPN’s Zach Lowe. “But we have the ability to bounce back now. That really showed in that Milwaukee series. It kind of all starts with that one Milwaukee game [Game 5].”

Jayson Tatum, one of the Celtics’ on-court leaders, expressed confidence that they can keep the series going against the Warriors.

“We’re all professionals and adults, we know what’s at stake,” Tatum said via The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “Everybody in that locker room should and is going to understand what we got to do, what’s on the line. So it shouldn’t take a hero speech or anything like that. Everybody should be juiced up and ready to play. I’m not even going to say if they’re not, it’s a problem. Everybody is going to be ready to play. I’m not worried about that at all.”