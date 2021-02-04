How to Watch Al Davis vs. The NFL Documentary Online

The latest installment in ESPN’s 30 for 30 series is Al Davis vs. The NFL, which premieres Thursday, February 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.

‘Al Davis vs. The NFL’ Preview

New documentary Al Davis vs. The NFL is an “intimate look inside one of the great rivalries in the history of the National Football League – former Raiders owner Al Davis and former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, whose battle grew so intense that players, owners, franchises – even the League itself – became characters in a three-decade-long Shakespearean feud that changed football forever,” according to ESPN’s press release.

The film documents the early battles in the AFL/NFL in the 1960s through Rozelle’s retirement in 1989, particularly focusing on the lawsuit Davis filed in 1980 when he wanted to move the Oakland Raiders from Oakland to Los Angeles but the NFL wouldn’t let him.

“Today, with the Raiders recently completing their inaugural season in Las Vegas in a brand–new stadium, something Davis always dreamed of building himself, the film presents the adversarial relationship between the two visionaries,” reads the press release. “The film features never-before-seen footage of both men and takes a fresh, alternative approach: allowing Pete and Al’s spirits to tell their own story by using new, innovative technology, commonly known as ‘deepfake,’ and having them narrate their shared tale in first-person. While the re-creations may not be the real thing, the specific stories each character tells are true, and their dialogue is based on a treasure trove of interviews from the NFL Films vault.”

“No rivalry, on or off the field, helped shape the modern NFL as much as the decades-long struggle between Al Davis and Pete Rozelle. With the 2020 Raiders and the NFL collaborating to fulfill Al’s dream of a state-of-the-art stadium for his team, now is the perfect time to look back on two men who differed on many issues, but shared a mutual love of the NFL,” said director Ken Rodgers in a statement.

Al Davis vs. The NFL premieres Thursday, February 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.