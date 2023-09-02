How to Watch Arizona vs NAU Football Game for Free

The Arizona Wildcats (0-0) will kick their 2023 season off hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2 at Arizona Stadium.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Northern Arizona vs Arizona live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you’ve used your free trial for FuboTV and any other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Pac-12 Network is included in the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which is just $31 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Northern Arizona vs Arizona live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

NAU vs Arizona Football 2023 Preview

Arizona finished with a 5-7 overall record (3-6 in the Pac-12) last season, averaging 30.8 points a game on offense while allowing 36.5 points per contest on defense.

Junior quarterback Jayden de Laura will lead the Wildcats on offense again. In 12 starts for the team last year, de Laura threw 3,685 yards, 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Arizona is hoping he can lower the interception total while still making plays like he did last season.

On the other side, Northern Arizona went 3-8 in 2022. The Lumberjacks put up 22.3 points a game on the offensive side, while allowing 29.3 points a game on defense.

Kai Millner will be the likely starting QB for NAU after transferring over from California this offseason. “I feel good about where we’re at,” Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said. “It’s the best team we’ve had. It’s taken a while, but coming into this week we have 83 players on scholarships, and we’ve never had that before and it shows. We’re deep in a lot of positions, it’s just taken a while for us to get here.”

Arizona is 15-2 in the all-time series against Northern Arizona. These two teams last met in 2021, with the Lumberjacks ekeing out a 21-19 win.

“I think our team is a little different than it was a couple of years ago,” Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch said. “I know [NAU’s] team is different. It seems as if there’s been a lot of transfers that have come and gone on both programs.”

“We’re excited and very anxious to play. We almost have to calm down our players and not let them get too excited or too distracted to compare,” Ball added. “Sometimes, when you’re anxious to play you don’t prepare mentally like you should. We’ve had great practices and a lot of energy. We have to focus on the mental part. Physically, I think we’re ready, it’s just getting the game plan implemented.”