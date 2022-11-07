Where to Watch Auburn vs George Mason Basketball Game Today

The college basketball season officially returns on Monday after seven long months since the Kansas Jayhawks took home the National Championship. One of the interesting matchups on opening will see mid-major George Mason travel to take on Bruce Pearl and Auburn.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch George Mason vs Auburn:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch George Mason vs Auburn live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch George Mason vs Auburn live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch George Mason vs Auburn live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch George Mason vs Auburn live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch George Mason vs Auburn live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

George Mason vs Auburn Preview

Auburn enters the season as the 15th-ranked team in the country and has high expectations and hopes this season. George Mason on the other hand was picked fifth by the media in the A-10 preseason poll.

The Patriots bring back Josh Oduro, who was a Preseason All-Conference First Team selection. Oduro averaged 17.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season as a junior.

George Mason also brings back their third leading scorer from last season in Devon Cooper who averaged 11.6 points on 40.9% from three. Davonte Gaines is also back for his senior season after averaging 10.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season.

The Patriots also added a couple of transfers that they hope will contribute in Victor Bailey Jr. from Tennessee and Saquan Singleton from New Mexico. Bailey’s numbers declined last season but he averaged 10.9 points per game in the 2020-21 season. Singleton averaged 4.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per game last season, but he averaged 8.0 points and 4.5 points as a freshman in 2020-21.

Auburn will try to replace the production they lost with Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler moving on to the NBA. The Tigers do get their second-leading scorer from last season back in K.D. Johnson, who averaged 12.3 points per game last season.

Also back is Wendell Green Jr. who had a solid sophomore season with 12.0 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. Seniors Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams also return after playing roles last season they could see an increased role this season.

Auburn was also able to add an impact transfer in Johni Broome, who posted monster numbers of 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season at Morehead State. The Tigers also had the 20th-ranked recruiting class in the country and added 5-star recruit Yohan Traore and 4-star Chance Westry. The combination of Broome and Traore will be expected to help soften the loss of Smith and Kessler this season.

This is an interesting early season matchup and Auburn better be on guard against a George Mason team that brings back a lot of talent and experience. The good news for Auburn is they have a good mix of experience and talent on this roster.