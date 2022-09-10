How to Watch Bengals Games Streaming Live Online

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised almost everyone last season, and even though they now have the target on their backs, they nevertheless have Super Bowl aspirations again in 2022.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Bengals market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Bengals games streaming live online in 2022:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You Live in the Bengals Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Bengals games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Bengals games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Bengals games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Bengals games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Bengals games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Bengals Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Bengals games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Bengals games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Bengals games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Bengals games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Season Preview

Quarterback Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals on an improbable run to the Super Bowl last season.

The Bengals return plenty of talented and make key offseason moves to potentially replicate or improve on last year’s stunning results. Cincinnati notably made that run with only one home playoff games, winning twice on the road at Tennessee and Kansas City.

For the Bengals to set themselves up for a better seed this year, they will need to contend with a potentially stronger AFC North Division. The Baltimore Ravens could have a stronger season than 2021 with star quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy. The Cleveland Browns could take off with quarterback Deshaun Watson once he’s done with his 11-game suspension. The Pittsburgh Steelers could return to form with quarterback Mitch Trubisky can make the most of the skill players around him.

Competition around the AFC has only heated up, which will challenge the Bengals to represent the AFC again in the Super Bowl. The Denver Broncos added star quarterback Russell Wilson, and the Indianapolis Colts added veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who has Super Bowl experience. Kansas City and Buffalo also looks as tough as ever.

Offensive Outlook

Burrow looks to have a big third year with talented skill players around him.

Running back Joe Mixon could have another strong season, and the Bengals a solid trio of top receivers. Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the best receivers and overall skill players in the NFL. Burrow also gets to throw to Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who c an both make plays. Hayden Hurst also gives Burrow a quality target at tight end.

The Bengals improved the offensive line with the addition of guard Alex Cappa, who has been on the Pro Bowl radar before.

Defensive Outlook

Cincinnati keeps its defensive looking similar to last season’s unit except for a big addition in defensive end Trey Hendrickson via free agency.

Hendrickson will fill in for Carl Lawson, who went to the New York Jets in free agency. The defensive front has a strong second level behind them at linebacker with Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson especially.

The Bengals also added defensive back Dax Hill via the draft, and he will play second string in a talent defensive backfield. That includes Jessie Bates III, a Pro Bowler whom the Bengals franchise-tagged to stay another season.

Special Teams Outlook

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson looks to produce more big playoff moments this year. The rest of the main Bengals special teamers look follow suit with Chris Evans on kick returns Trent Taylor on punt returns, and Kevin Huber on punting.