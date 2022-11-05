Where to Watch Jackson State vs Texas Southern Football

Jackson State takes on Texas Southern on Saturday, November 5.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Jackson State vs Texas Southern live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Jackson State vs Texas Southern live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Jackson State vs Texas Southern Preview

Jackson State faces Texas Southern in a big SWAC matchup at PNC Stadium in Houston on Satruday.

JSU (8-0) has been rolling all season and comes in fresh off of a 35-0 rout of Southern. The Tigers’ defense reached new heights in that game with the program’s first shutout in eight years.

“I’m just happy to be a part of this history. Today was history,” JSU head coach Deion Sanders told his team afterward via Sports Illustrated’s HBCSU Legends. “You guys are so young. You don’t even understand history right into that crowd. Because game day and seeing the supporters that came out and support your time to shine was unbelievable.”

Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, continues to dominate. He threw for 194 yards and touchdown but also ran for 52 yards and a touchdown. Sanders remains in contention for both the Heisman Trophy and Walter Payton Award.

Texas Southern comes into Saturday’s game on a three-game winning streak. A big part of that has been quarterback Andrew Body, who has 1,294 yards passing and eight touchdown passes. He also has 352 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

“That’s a tough defense when we watch the film,” Texas Southern head coach Clarence McKinney said via Sports Illustrated’s HBCU Legends. “There are no flaws. Like they play great in all three levels of defense. They can play man, they can play zone, and they get after the quarterback. Andrew’s going to have his hands full. It’s up to us as coaches to make sure that he knows the game plan. He has the skill set to play[against] a team of this caliber. We just have to do a good job of giving him the right plan so he can go out and execute it.”

Texas Southern stumbled to a 1-4 start but two of those losses came against FBS teams in North Texas and University of Texas San Antonio. TSU hasn’t dominated its SWAC opponents of late with a 24-17 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and a 34-27 win over Alcorn State during the winning streak. TSU rolled bas Lincoln (California) 37-2 last week.

The JSU-TSU game will have a sell-out crowd of 22,000 at the stadium normally used by the Houston Dynamo of MLS.