Where to Watch Tennessee Tech vs Kansas Football Game Today

Kansas football kicks off its 2022 season against Tennessee Tech on Friday, September 2.

Tennessee Tech vs Kansas Preview

Kansas hosts a FCS Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles team that’s looking for an upset on Friday.

It nearly happened to the Jayhawks last year before escaping South Dakota 17-14 a year ago Saturday. Tennessee Tech likewise could pose some challenges as the Coyotes did.

“We look at last year’s openers, a battle down to the wire; any time you play an FCS school, there’s sometimes not as much knowledge with them,” Leipold said via 247 Sports. “You never know exactly what you’re going to see, you can see it all through these zero-week games that a lot of different things can happen in college football. So being sound in all three phases will be very important and important for us to get off to a good start.”

The Golden Eagles have a solid quarterback in Jeremiah Oatsvall, who transferred from Memphis where he didn’t play in a game. He threw for 2,347 yards and 23 touchdowns versus 16 interceptions with Austin Peay previously.

Running back David Gist and wide receiver Quinton Cross could help Oatsvall succeed in his debut. Gist rushed for 901 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Golden Eagles. Cross caught 41 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

“Throughout our careers and things you look at it, being at a Group of 5 school before this, you get a chance to play a power five school, go to bigger stadiums, much like FCS schools that have a chance, this is their chance to make an impact,” Leipold said per 247 Sports. “There’s a great excitement and energy for them to get their season started and again to come into a Big 12 Stadium and I’m sure that they’re going to be more than ready to play.”

Jalon Daniels leads the Kansas offense at quarterback. Daniels played a little in 2021 with 860 yards passing for seven touchdowns versus three interceptions. He believes there’s better things ahead for him and the Jayhawks this fall.

“I feel like I’ve grown,” Daniels said via The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jordan Gusky. “I’ve grown in many, many ways that I knew it was going to take a minute for me coming out of high school. But everything that I felt I did coming out of high school, I feel like I’ve developed in those areas.”

Kansas boasts depth for running the ball with Daniel Hishaw, Devin Neal, Ky Thomas, and Savion Morrison. Neal led the team in rushing last year with 707 yards and eight touchdowns. Thomas transferred from Minnesota, and Morrison transferred from Nebraska. Hishaw returns from injury after missing 2021.

“With those types of backs that we have, not only can you play to your strengths, hopefully, but we’re going to have other strengths on that offense,” Leipold said via KU Sports. “If you’re going to win football games and you have the lead, you’ve got to find a way to run the ball.”