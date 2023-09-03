How to Watch LSU vs FSU Live Stream for Free

The No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers (0-0) and the No. 8 ranked Florida Seminoles (0-0) will clash in a Top 10 showdown on Sunday, September 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The game will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

LSU vs FSU Football 2023 Preview

The Tigers are coming off a 10-4 season, going 6-2 in SEC play. LSU destroyed Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, winning 63-7, and this season, the squad, led by of of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football, is looking for more.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 68.8% of his passes last season for 2,913 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’ll lead the way again for an offense that put up 34.5 points and just over 453 total yards of offense per game. On defense, the Tigers allowed 22.5 points per contest last year.

In addition to Daniels, LSU has its top top wide receiver, Malik Nabers, (72 catches for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns) and five starters on the offensive line (LT Will Campbell, OG Garrett Dellenger, center Charles Turner, RG Miles, Frazier and RT Emery Jones Jr.) returning.

“I’ve grown as a quarterback as a whole in this system,” Daniels said leading up to the game. “When those opportunities present themself, I just need to take them. You know we have playmakers on the outside, so it’s about just giving them a chance and getting them the ball.”

On the other side, Florida State will be led by a promising young signal-caller of its own in quarterback Jordan Travis, who completed over 64% of his passes in 2022 for 3,214 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

FSU put up over 36 points a game last year, scoring more than 34 points a game on offense in each of the final six games in 2022. The Seminoles allowed 20.6 points per contest on defense, making them a well-rounded squad.

“We’re excited for the opportunity that’s ahead, chance to go out with our first game, work to go put the best version of ourselves out on that field next Sunday night,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. “We talk a lot about the identity of a team. I see one that, like I said, has a great work ethic, really care about each other. They pushed and competed throughout. We still need every rep and every minute leading up to kickoff to continue to get better, to be ready for Sunday night. But so excited to be on this stage.”

These two teams have played each other 10 times before, with FSU going 8-2 in those games. FSU and LSU last met in November of 2022, with the Seminoles winning a close one on the road, 24-23.