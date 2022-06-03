How to Watch LSU vs Kennesaw State Baseball

The LSU Tigers face the Kennesaw State Owls in the NCAA baseball tournament on Friday, June 3.

LSU vs Kennesaw State Baseball Preview

The LSU Tigers (38-20) enter the NCAA baseball tournament with big expectations and open with Kennesaw State.

LSU swept the last two NCAA champions during the season as the Tigers look to get back to the Super Regional. Tennessee bounced Tigers there last year.

“The success we had in the SEC this season should give our team great confidence,” Tigers head coach Jay Johnson said via LSU Athletics. “We swept the defending national champion [Mississippi State] on the road, we swept the national runners-up [Vanderbilt] on the road. We won two out of three at Florida, which has been one of the premium programs in college baseball for the last 13, 14 years. If that doesn’t give our team confidence, I don’t know what will.”

“I’m just really excited for this team, to be going to the NCAA Tournament, to have a 38-win regular season while going through a lot of adversity,” Johnson added. “To do all of that and to play the road schedule that we did, I think it’s a great accomplishment, and it should give our team a lot of confidence going forward. Right now, all that matters is going forward.”

KSU, the ASUN tournament champions for the first time since 2014, expect to compete.

“We are extremely excited,” Owls head coach Ryan Coe said via a media release according to the Marietta Daily Journal. “I’ve been to Southern Miss before, and it’s a great atmosphere. This entire Regional is very competitive, and we are looking forward to getting started.”

The regional also consists of host Southern Mississippi and Army. LSU and KSU could face either or both of those teams in the double-elimination tournament.

Going on the road for the tournament doesn’t bother Johnson and company.

“Everybody calls us ‘road dogs,’ but I feel like we approach every game the same whether we’re on the road or at home,” LSU freshman outfielder Josh Pearson said via The Advocate.

NCAA Hattiesburg Regional Schedule

All Times are Eastern Time

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 1 Southern Miss (43-16) vs. No. 4 Army (31-23), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 LSU (38-20) vs. No. 3 Kennesaw State (35-26), 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBD

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7: If Necessary (Based on Game 6 Results), TBD