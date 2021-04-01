How to Watch Mets Games Online Without Cable 2021

Rejuvenated under new ownership and energized to bring a winning product to their hungry fanbase, the New York Mets look capable of challenging the National League’s heavyweights in 2021.

In 2021, Mets games will be locally televised on SNY, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on SNY), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Mets game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SNY, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and 110-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Starter” channel package. MLB Network is included in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

The “Starter” package costs $64.99 per month, and “Sports Plus” is $10.99 per month, but both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Mets game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV’s “Starter” package also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour lookback feature, which allows you to watch most games and events with three days even if you didn’t record them.

AT&T TV offers four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while SNY and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Mets game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

You can watch a live stream of SNY, ESPN, Fox, FS1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV.

Hulu With Live TV costs either $64.99 per month (includes ads with Hulu’s on-demand content) or $70.99 per month (ad-free), but it comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Mets game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Mets games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Mets games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Mets games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Mets games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Mets games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Mets 2021 Season Preview

Mets fans had waited a long time for an offseason like the one they are coming off of, but it finally came to fruition when they landed a new, lucrative owner and a superstar shortstop.

Steve Cohen, a hedge fund manager and life-long Mets fan worth over $10 billion, took over the reins of the Mets in November from previous owners, the Wilpons.

“The amount of work that’s going to be required here is more than a hobby,” Cohen said at his introductory press conference. “I consider it something that I’m essentially doing it for the fans. When I really thought about this, I can make millions of people happy. And what an incredible opportunity that is.”

Cohen brought back former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson to be the team president, and together they orchestrated an offseason that saw the team from Queens commit nearly $110 million to free agents.

The biggest splash came when the Mets pulled off a stunning trade with the Cleveland Indians, where they were able to land 27-year-old All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco. In addition, New York was able to sign All-Star catcher James McCann, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, hard-throwing reliever Trevor May and added depth with outfielder Kevin Pillar and utility man Jonathan Villar.

Insert those players to a roster that already had the game’s best pitcher, in two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, the 2019 Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso and a myriad of young talent, the Mets come into the 2021 season with one of the deepest offenses and pitching rotations on paper.

Will it be enough to get them over the top and back to the postseason for the first time since 2016? Here’s a look at what they’ll bring to the table this season in an effort to get back to October:

2020 Recap

Finished 26-34, tied for last in NL East

Jacob deGrom finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting

Offseason Summary

Key Additions: Francisco Lindor, James McCann, Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker, Trevor May, Kevin Pillar, Jonathan Villar

Steve Cohen purchased the Mets from the Wilpons; Cohen becomes baseball’s richest owner

Projected Lineup

1. Brandon Nimmo – CF (2020 – 8 HR, 18 RBI, 52 Hits, 33 BB, .280 AVG in 55 games)

2. Jeff McNeil – 2B (2020 – 4 HR, 23 RBI, 57 hits, .311 AVG in 52 games; 2019 All-Star)

3. Francisco Lindor – SS (4-time All-Star, 2-time Gold Glove award winner makes his highly-anticipated debut in Queens this season; Had a great spring training with 4 HR, 14 RBI and a .370 AVG)

4. Michael Conforto – RF (2020 – 9 HR, 31 RBI, 65 Hits in 54 games; All-Star in 2017; He had his best season in 2019 with 33 HR and 92 RBI)

5. Pete Alonso – 1B (2020 – 16 HR, 35 RBI in 57 games; In the last full season of MLB in 2019, he cracked a rookie-record 53 HRs and drove in 120 runs, while being named an All-Star and winning NL Rookie of the Year)

6. Dominic Smith – LF (The 25-year-old first baseman/OF found his way in 2020, hitting .316 with 10 HRs, 42 RBI and 56 hits in 50 games)

7. J.D. Davis – 3B (2020 – 6 HR, 19 RBI, .247 AVG in 56 games)

8. James McCann – C (The 30-year-old backstop will be making his debut this season for the Mets; 2020 – 7 HR, 15 RBI, .289 AVG; In his All-Star season for the White Sox in 2019, he had 18 HR and 60 RBI, with a .273 batting average)

*BENCH: Tomas Nido C, Luis Guillorme IF, Albert Almora OF, Kevin Pillar OF, Jonathan Villar UTIL

Projected Pitching Rotation

1. Jacob deGrom (Arguably the best pitcher in the game almost won his third consecutive Cy Young Award in 2020 when he finished 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 68 innings; Won the Cy Young in 2018 and 2019; Was 3-0 this spring with a 0.66 ERA and 21 Ks in 13.2 innings)

2. Marcus Stroman (Opted out in 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns; Traded to the Mets in 2019 from the Blue Jays; Went 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA down the stretch in 2019 for the Mets)

3. Taijuan Walker (Making his debut for the Mets this season; Was 4-3 with a 2.70 ERA for the Mariners and Blue Jays in 2020)

4. David Peterson (Had an impressive rookie season last year for the Mets, going 6-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 49.2 innings)

5. Joey Lucchesi (Acquired from the Padres as a part of a three-team trade; 27-year-old will be called on to fill the void until Carrasco and Syndergaard return to the rotation)

*Working their way back from injury:

Carlos Carrasco (will make Mets debut somewhere around June after tearing his hamstring in spring training)

Noah Syndergaard (Continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss all of last season; Aiming to return by mid-season)

Projected Bullpen

Edwin Díaz – Closer

Trevor May

Jeurys Familia

Aaron Loup

Miguel Castro

Jacob Barnes

Dellin Betances

*Returning from injury:

Seth Lugo (one of the team’s top relievers will miss the first few weeks after undergoing minor elbow surgery)

Projected Lineups via MLB & CBS Sports