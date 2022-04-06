How to Watch Orioles Games Without Cable in 2022

The Baltimore Orioles are likely headed for another last-place finish inside a stacked AL East division, but with Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez and several other members of the league’s No. 1 farm system ready to debut in 2022, the O’s should at the very least provide some entertainment value.

In 2022, most Orioles games will be locally televised on MASN, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on MASN), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every Orioles game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Orioles Market

This is the only streaming service that has MASN

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while MASN and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Orioles games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR recordings.

If You’re Out of the Orioles Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Orioles games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Orioles games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Orioles games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Orioles games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Orioles games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Orioles 2022 Season Preview

The Baltimore Orioles remain in rebuild mode amid a stacked American League East Division. The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays all look like 85-game winners or better.

Baltimore may debut some of its heralded prospects in 2022 according to The Athletic’s Dan Connolly. That includes Adley Rutschman, whom Connolly anticipates will play catcher for the Orioles in late April or May after coming back from a tricep injury. Grayson Rodriguez, D.J. Hall, Yusniel Diaz, Kyle Stowers, and Kyle Brandish could also debut this season, Connolly wrote. Rutschman ranks second and Rodriguez ranks sixth among MLB.com’s top 100 prospects.

The Orioles will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards, which received a change to the left field wall. Orioles hitters and visiting batters alike could face challenges with the wall “moved back approximately 26 feet and raised to about 13 feet”, Connolly wrote.

Your updated look at the adjustments to the left field fence at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Wall will be deeper and higher. Pitchers, eat your hearts out. Video courtesy of the #Orioles. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/KYwEualO4s — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) January 13, 2022

Orioles 2021 Season Review

Baltimore went 52-110 and took fifth in the AL East Division under manager Brandon Hyde.

Cedric Mullins took his game to a new level with career highs in batting, home runs and RBI. It boosted the Orioles lineup, but the team ranked 14th in offensive production overall.

Pitching had its struggles. John Means posted a 3.62 ERA, but no other Orioles starter allowed fewer than 5.04 for ERA last season. The Orioles finished last in the AL for ERA and strikeouts.

Key Transactions for 2022

Free Agency: The Orioles added pitcher Jordan Lyles, catcher Robinson Chirinos, and Rougned Odor.

Departures: Baltimore lost Pedro Severiono to the Milwaukee Brewers via free agency.

Projected Lineup:

Robinson Chirinos, C: Chirinos batted .227 with 15 RBI 11 extra base hits in 45 games last season for the Chicago Cubs. Ryan Mountcastle, 1B: Mountcastle averaged .255 at the plate, and he hit 33 home runs and drove in 89 runs in 2021. Rougned Odor, 2B: Odor hit .202 for 39 RBI, 15 home runs, and 12 doubles in 102 games for the New York Yankees in 2021. Ramon Urias, 3B: Urias averaged .279 at the plate for 38 RBI and 21 extra base hits in 85 games last season. Jorge Mateo, SS: Mateo hit .280 in 32 games played last season. Austin Hays, LF: Hays batted .256 for 71 RBI, 22 home runs, and 26 doubles in 2021. Cedric Mullins, CF: Mullins hit .291 for 30 home runs, 37 doubles, and 59 RBI last season. He also stole 30 bases. Anthony Santander, RF: batted .241 for 50 RBI, 18 home runs, and 24 doubles in 2021. Trey Mancini, DH: Mancini hit .255 for 71 RBI, 21 home runs, and 33 doubles last season.

Projected Starting Rotation:

Johnny Means, LHP: Means went 6-9 last season and produced the lone shutout among Orioles starters. He threw a team-high 134 strikeouts. Jordan Lyles, RHP: Lyles went 10-13 for the Texas Rangers last season. He had a 5.15 ERA and 146 strikeouts. Tyler Wells, RHP: Well went 2-3 in relief last season. He posted a 4.11 ERA and struck out 65 batters. Bruce Zimmerman, LHP: Zimmerman went 4-5 with a 5.04 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 2021. Dean Kremer, RHP: Kremer didn’t win a start (0-7) in 2021 but fanned 47 batters in 53.2 innings.

Lineup Projections based on ESPN, CBS Sports, and MLB.com.