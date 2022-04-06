How to Watch Rockies Baseball Live Online Without Cable

After doling out a big contract to acquire Kris Bryant in the offseason, the Colorado Rockies are looking to end a three-year streak of losing seasons and return to the playoffs in 2022.

In 2022, most Rockies games will be locally televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every Rockies game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Rockies Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Rockies games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR recordings.

You can watch a live stream of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and the others are included in the main channel package, and you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Rockies games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

If You’re Out of the Rockies Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Rockies games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Rockies games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Rockies games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Rockies games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Rockies games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Rockies Season Preview 2022

Colorado looks to turn things around after a three-year playoff hiatus in a tough National League West Division. The NL West has a strong slate of teams with the Los Angeles Dodgers consistently in contention and the San Francisco Giants looking as strong as ever.

The Rockies last made the playoffs in 2018 and fell 3-0 in the NL Division Series.

2021 Season Review

Colorado went 74-87 and finished fourth in the NL West under manager Bud Black.

The Rockies had one of the most dynamic lineups in the NL, ranked second in batting average and fifth in runs scored. As for pitching, the Rockies ranked toward the bottom at 12th in the NL, and no starter had an ERA below 4.33.

Key Transactions for 2022

Free Agency: The Rockies let Trevor Story leave in free agency for the Boston Red Sox. Colorado picked up Jose Iglesias from the Red Sox in free agency during March.

The Rockies also signed Kris Bryant, who spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants. Colorado added to the pitching rotation, too, by signing Chad Kuhl from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Trade: Colorado sent Raimel Tapia to the Toronto Blue Jays for Randal Grichuk in March.

Projected Lineup

Elias Diaz, C: Diaz batted .246 for 44 RBI and 18 home runs in 2021. C.J. Cron, 1B: Cron hit .281 for 92 RBI and 28 home runs last season. Brendan Rodgers, 2B: Rodgers averaged .284 at the plate with 15 home runs and 51 RBI in 2021. Ryan McMahon, 3B: McMahon batted .254 with 23 home runs, 86 RBI, and 80 runs scored last season. Jose Iglesias, SS: Iglesias hit .356 with in 23 games for the Red Sox last season. He posted seven RBI, eight runs scored and a home run in that span. Kris Bryant, LF: Bryant played for the Giants and Cubs in 2021. He hit .267 in 96 games with the Cubs and .262 in 51 games with the Giants. Overall, he tallied 25 home runs and 73 RBI. Sam Hilliard, CF: Hilliard batted .215 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI last season. Randal Grichuk, RF: Grichuk hit .241 for 22 home runs and 81 RBI in 2021. Charlie Blackmon, DH: Blackmon batted .270 with 13 home runs, and 73 RBI last season.

Projected Starting Rotation

German Marquez, RHP: Marquez went 12-11 with a 4.40 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 2021. Kyle Freeland, LHP: Freeland had a 4.33 ERA and 105 strikeouts with a 7-8 record last year. Antonio Senzatela, RHP: Senzatela posted a 4.42 ERA with 105 strikeouts. He went 4-10 in his starts last season. Austin Gomber, LHP: Gomber went 9-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 2021. Chad Kuhl, RHP: Kuhl had a 7-5 record with the Pirates in 2021. He threw 75 strikeouts and posted a 4.82 ERA.

Projected lineups based on ESPN, CBS Sports, and MLB.com.