How to Watch Syracuse vs Colgate Football Live Stream for Free

The Syracuse Orange (0-0) will host the Colgate Raiders (0-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, September 2 to kick off the 2023 season.

The game isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network), which you can watch for free with FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Colgate vs Syracuse live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com.

You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch ACC Network Extra, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Colgate vs Syracuse live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com.

You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch this game, as every game that is on ACC Network Extra (which is different from the regular ACC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of college football games in 2023, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Colgate vs Syracuse live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Another cheaper option if you’re out of free trials, ACC Network Extra is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which is just $31 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Colgate vs Syracuse live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com.

You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Colgate vs Syracuse Preview

The Orange went 7-6 last year, ultimately seeing their season end in the Pinstripe Bowl when they lost to Minnesota. Syracuse average 27.7 points per game on offense and gave up just over 23 points a game on defense.

Quarterback Garrett Shrader will lead Syracuse on offense once again. Last year with the Orange, Shrader completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,640 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“It’s a quality group,” Orange head coach Dino Babers said about his squad. “The teams that go very far are the teams that are player led, not coaching led. Those guys are leaders. Everything that they’ve done on and off the field since the end of the 2022 bowl game has been exactly that. I think the team did a fine job picking out people that maybe aren’t the most popular — but definitely the people that you want to follow.”

On the other side, the Raiders finished with a 3-8 overall mark last season, going 2-4 in the Patriot League. Colgate averaged 21.6 points a game on offense and allowed 30.5 points per contest on defense.

On offense, dual-threat QB Michael Brescia will lead the way again. Last year, Brescia threw for 1,656 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for 751 yards and 13 scores.

Syracuse is the clear favorite here, but Colgate doesn’t mind its underdog status.

“We go into those games with the same mindset as every other game. We’re going to line up, fight, and play competitive football. We’re going to play against a lot of great teams,” Colgate head coach Stan Dakosty said. “There are never any cupcakes on our schedule, but that’s who we are. I list every game with the same sense that the opponent’s going to be as difficult as the next.”

The broadcast team is slated to include Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin and Marilyn Payne.

The all-time series is tied 31-31-5, but that’s deceiving, as Syracuse has won the last 16 games against Colgate.