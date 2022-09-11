Where to Watch Titans Games if You Don’t Have Cable

With star running back Derrick Henry back healthy, the Tennessee Titans have high hopes for 2022.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Titans market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (two games will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Titans games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Titans Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Titans games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Titans games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Titans games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Titans games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Titans games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

If You Live out of the Titans Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Titans games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Titans games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Titans games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Titans games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Tennessee Titans 2022 Season Preview

Derrick Henry returning healthy after last year’s injury-riddled season has the Tennessee Titans looking for a big showing in 2022.

Henry broke a bone in his foot last season, which caused him to miss nine games. The Titans still made the playoffs and hosted a Divisional Round game without him, but the upstart Cincinnati Bengals ended the Titans’ season with a game-winning field goal.

Tennessee returns a significant amount of its roster from last season and looks poised to make a run back to the AFC Championship, which the Titans reached in the 2020 season. The AFC South Division has some holes again with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans in clear rebuild mode. The Indianapolis Colts won’t be an easy out for the Titans to win the division, however. Indianapolis added veteran and former Super Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan.

Offensive Outlook

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks to have another solid season, especially with Henry in the backfield again.

Tannehill may have to look over his shoulder this season, however. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis impressed during the preseason after arriving as a potential future franchise quarterback.

Wide receivers Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine gives Tannehill a solid crew to work with. The Titans acquired Woods this offseason after he played for the Los Angeles Rams and won a Super Bowl in the 2021 season.

Tennessee also picked up Austin Hooper at tight end, which could help the passing attack. Hooper has a career average of 10.1 yards per reception, and he has never caught fewer than three touchdowns in a season.

On the offensive line, the Titans have solid veterans in Ben Jones, Nate Davis, and Taylor Lewan.

Defensive Outlook

The Titans have one of the fiercest defensive fronts in the league.

Defensive end Jeffery Simmons returns after a stellar 2021 season with 8.5 sacks and six pass deflections. Linebacker Denico Autry had a 9-sack season, and he also posted six pass deflections plus 54 tackles last year.

The Titans lost Harold Landry to injury after a 12-sack season in 2021, but the defensive front should remain strong.

Safety Kevin Byard, returning after a 5-interception season, highlights a dynamic secondary. Defensive backs Roger McCreary, Bud Dupree, Kristian Fulton, and Amani Hooker can also make plays.

Special Teams Outlook

Randy Bullock will kick for the Titans, and Ryan Stonehouse will punt. Kyle Philips will handle punt return duties, and Dontrell Hilliard will return kicks.